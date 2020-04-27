Tue. Apr 28th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announces the launch of Fenofibrate Tablets USP, in the U.S. Market

1 min read

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE:
DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the
launch of Fenofibrate Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Tricor® (fenofibrate) Tablets,
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The Tricor® brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $90 million MAT for the most recent twelve months
ending in January 2020 according to IQVIA Health*.
Dr. Reddy’s Fenofibrate Tablets USP, are available in 54 mg dose in bottle count size of 90 and 160 mg dose in
bottle count sizes of 90 and 500.

More Stories

4 min read

CorpGini’s 3-day virtual panel sessions on the ‘Future of Design & Construction’ create a blueprint for real estate recovery by pairing insights on COVID-19 implications from eminent personalities with solutions by innovative startups

4 min read

Eicher Group Foundation and Metso India join Plan India’s ‘Project Suraksha’ to support children and girls in vulnerable families

1 min read

Amazon Prime Video’s newest Amazon Original Series Upload gives you a sneak peek into 2033

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

4 min read

CorpGini’s 3-day virtual panel sessions on the ‘Future of Design & Construction’ create a blueprint for real estate recovery by pairing insights on COVID-19 implications from eminent personalities with solutions by innovative startups

4 min read

Eicher Group Foundation and Metso India join Plan India’s ‘Project Suraksha’ to support children and girls in vulnerable families

1 min read

Amazon Prime Video’s newest Amazon Original Series Upload gives you a sneak peek into 2033

2 min read

Kolkata Centre for Creativity Hosts DANCE: FORMALITY, FLUIDITY, COMMODITY

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »