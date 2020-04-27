Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announces the launch of Fenofibrate Tablets USP, in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE:

DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the

launch of Fenofibrate Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Tricor® (fenofibrate) Tablets,

approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Tricor® brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $90 million MAT for the most recent twelve months

ending in January 2020 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Fenofibrate Tablets USP, are available in 54 mg dose in bottle count size of 90 and 160 mg dose in

bottle count sizes of 90 and 500.

Continue Reading