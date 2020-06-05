Dr Sanjukta Dutta from Fortis discusses lockdown, pollution and health impacts

Lockdown measures in the last couple of weeks significantly reduced air pollution levels

in our country. Kolkata people got to breathe fresh air according to the international

standard for a substantial period of time for the first time in the recorded history. Our

city witnessed clear blue sky, lush green trees, and clean water in Ganges with utmost

pleasure. The poisonous haze in the air is gone.

Dr Sanjukta Dutta, Head of Emergency Medicine Department at Fortis

Anandapur said, “We, doctors were surprised to see a huge impact of this pollution free

environment and imposed life style modification in our people. Researchers, doctors

always talk about the importance of fresh air, good food and healthy life. This lockdown

has shown us how pollution free environment and little lifestyle modification can

dramatically change our health status and disease profile.”

People in the city are remarkably healthier and disease-free. Patient of lung diseases like

asthma, COPD are doing extremely well with lesser medication or no medication. Many

are not requiring nebulisation or oxygen support which they had to use regularly. A big

number of patients of hypertension are maintaining normal blood pressure with reduced

medication. Hospitals in the city are receiving significantly lesser number of heart

attacks and stroke patients. During lockdown accident victims are negligible because of

obvious reasons. Social distancing and avoidance of outside food have reduced the

transmission of most infectious diseases. Common airborne diseases like chicken pox,

pneumonia or food and water borne diseases like typhoid, hepatitis, diarrhoea, jaundice

are almost vanished. Kids are not suffering from allergies, breathing problem or

recurrent infections. Elderly people are doing much better than before. Even among the

Covid-19 fear people in the city are living healthier lives.

Unfortunately India tops the world with the highest number of lung ailments and death

from lung diseases. But in the last couple of weeks it had been a dream place for our

asthma, COPD patients. We hardly treated these patients in recent days with

exacerbations of their lung problems. Normally they are the regular visitors of

emergency departments with shortness of breath and infections.

We wish we could beat the Corona and retain this pollution free, disease free Kolkata.

Now lockdown is being lifted slowly. We are seeing increasing number of vehicles with

increasing traffic on the roads. Many are emitting poisonous gases and black fumes.

Industries will soon start pouring untreated effluent and toxic exhausts in the

environment. Uncovered, disorganised construction works will pollute the air with deadly

particulate matters. Road side eateries, charcoal ovens, indiscriminate burning of

garbage will poison the air as well. Above all, recent cyclone, Amphan has killed

thousands of trees and taken off a big part of the green cover of the city.

“I am afraid that we would bounce back to our pre-lockdown state pretty soon, if we are

not careful enough. With the poisonous air to breathe our kids will suffer. Asthma, COPD

patients would start suffocating again and would inhale nebulisers multiple times a day

to stay alive. Heart attacks, strokes, road traffic accidents, infectious diseases, allergic

reactions would be overflowing in emergency rooms and this healthy life would be gone

for ever.

Together if we can be more responsible and vigilant, if we can take little extra care not

to litter our environment and stop others to do the same, we might be able to ration this

pollution free and disease free environment to a great extent.

I always tell people, don’t just save money for your kids, save their lungs. They should

be alive and healthy to enjoy the money you save”, said Dr Sanjukta Dutta.