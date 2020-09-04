Dream Sports Foundation launches ‘Back on Track’, to support the Indian sports ecosystem

On the National Sports Day, Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, India’s leading sports technology company, announced the launch of a unique program ‘Back on Track’. The initiative aims to support and provide financial aid to vulnerable athletes, sports professionals, academies and associated stakeholderswho are part of the Indian sports ecosystem.

The pandemic has severely affected the entire sports ecosystem in India including athletes, coaches, sporting organizations and clubs. To support the vulnerable sports professionals, athletes & coaches, DSF has instituted ‘Back on Track’ to provide immediate aid by way of sports equipment, diet and nutrition, training and coaching, monthly stipends and hygiene kits amongst others. In the first phase of the program, DSF has already identified and supported over 300 athletes and coaches across the country. To reach many more and provide easy access, a webpage has been activated on https://www.dsf.org.in/back-on-track-application-form/ wherein at-risk active and retired athletes, sports staff, academies, organizations and all related stakeholders in the Indian sports ecosystem can submit an application for support from any part of the country.

All applications received will be reviewed and shortlisted by a committee, comprising sports advisors and domain experts. The goal for the next few months is to reach and support at least 5000 athletes, professionals, and associated stakeholders in need of genuine support to ensure sustenance of their livelihood.

Talking about Back on Track, Bhavit Sheth, COO & Co-Founder Dream Sports said, “Our Vision at Dream Sports is to ‘Make Sports Better’ not just for sports fans but also for the entire sports ecosystem. This initiative aims to ensure that people whose livelihood is dependent on sports do not dropout due to lack of opportunities and resources. We will assist them with the required support to land on their feet and continue to work towards their goals. ‘Back on Track’ will be a long-term sustainable program focused on reaching those in need pan India. Through this program, we will be able to support the growth of sports in India and provide sustainable growth impetus to deserving individuals, societies, bodies or organizations working towards the growth of sports and the sports ecosystem of India.”

Joining the nation in the fight against Covid-19, earlier this year Dream Sports Foundation supported over six Lakh Indians during the crisis by providing cooked meals, dry ration, and hygiene kits to the underprivileged and protective gear to the frontline workers of Govt. of Maharashtra and BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). DSF has also contributed to the PM CARES and CM Relief fund for COVID-19. In 2019, DSF trained 200 young Athletes, from the slums of Mumbai, in professional basketball in partnership with Hi-5 Foundation. Since 2018, DSF has partnered with FIFS ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ that has been supporting India’s future sporting talent in non-mainstream sports such as Sailing, Squash, Tennis, Swimming and Golf.