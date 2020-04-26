Sun. Apr 26th, 2020

Drone supervision started under Diamond Harbour District Police

On 25-04-2020 Drone was used at following places in Diamond Harbor PD areas under supervision of senior officers: 1. Bishnupur PS 2. Diamond Harbor PS 3. Maheshtala PS 4. Nodakhali PS SP, Diamond Harbor himself monitored situation at Amtala market area under Bishnupur PS.

He tried his hands to capture Aerial view of the market. The total exercise aimed at increasing surveillance of crowded and less accessible areas of Diamond PD. The exercise was carried on under supervision of Addl SsP and Zonal DSsP of PD to identify and take legal action against violators…. The footage so gathered will also be used in future strategic planning and designing targetted responses. #DiamondHarbourPoliceCaresForYou# #MaintainSocialDistancingtoCombatCorona#

