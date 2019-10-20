DS Group launches ‘Pulse Assorted Gift Pack’ this festive season
Greet your friends this festive season with an assorted gift pack of your favorite Pass Pass Pulse Candy from the House of DS Group.
The celebrations pack comprises of the 5 mouth-watering fruit variants of the Pulse Candy – the favorite Kachcha Aam along with Guava, Orange, Pineapple and Litchi. A fusion of that sweet fruit flavor with a tangy twist will surely add charm and scrumptious delight to your festivities.
The Celebrations gift pack consists of 20 units each of 5 different flavors of Pulse candy making it a pack of 100 candies marked at Rs. 100/-. The celebrations Pulse candy hamper will be available in select Retail outlets across the country.