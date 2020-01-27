DSCI and TikTok launch in-app quiz to spread awareness around safe online practices

Ushering in the globally celebrated Data Privacy Day,Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and TikTok have come together to launch an interactive and informative quiz for its community online. The quiz will go live on the app on the 28 January, 2020 and will run until 3 February, 2020.

The partnership with DSCI is launched as part of TikTok For Good, TikTok’s long term initiative to establish the platform as an enabler of positive change and social impact. The quiz seeks to instill a sense of responsibility among users and urges them to take charge of their own online privacy and safety. It also aims to appraise users on best practices for online privacy and protection.

In line with the theme of the 2020 edition of Data Privacy Day – ‘Privacy is Everyone’s Responsibility’, the in-app quiz asks users interesting questions pertaining to their awareness of online privacy and its importance.

“On the occasion of Data Privacy Day, we stay committed to building a privacy-aware society. Privacy is everyone’s responsibility and we need to create a conducive environment which safeguards personal data of one and all. Having a dedicated day to celebrate Privacy globally lends further impetus to the larger objective of Privacy awareness and helps bring a user-centric attention to managing personal data. We are confident that our partnership with TikTok will help us land the message of safe and secure online data practices, far and wide” – Rama Vedashree, CEO, DSCI.

Dr Subi Chaturvedi, Head, TikTok for Good – India, said, “As a leading technology company, promoting safe and responsible use of the internet among our users is of utmost importance to us. As a platform to inspire creativity and bring joy, TikTok aims to empower users to become digitally aware and responsible citizens. We are honoured to partner with DSCI and spread awareness about the safety and privacy best practices amongst our users. As part of TikTok For Good, we look forward to launching more such initiatives that have a larger positive impact on society, harnessing the power of technology and celebrating privacy by design at the core of everything we do.”

According to Global Web Index’s Social Media Trends 2019 report, Indian users spent 2.4 hours on social media, in line with the global average. With the rising data consumption and increase in time spent online, it is important that the users are aware of privacy practices and principles that are key to adhere to.

