DUBAI GOES DIGITAL AND SWITCHES OFF FOR EARTH HOUR 2020

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It started as a symbolic lights-out event in 2007. Since then, it has grown to engage millions of people in more than 7,000 cities and towns across 187 countries to raise awareness for energy consumption. It has become a catalyst for positive environmental impact, driving major legislative changes by harnessing the power of the people.

Every year the WWF plans a one-hour observance for Earth Hour where countries around the world cut out the lights, turn off the TV and other electronic appliances, to save energy however they can, and this year the it will be celebrated on Saturday, March 28. It is the world’s biggest switch off event – a moment millions come together for nature, people and the planet. Earth hour will be observed from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm on 28th March 2020 in each region’s local time.

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, said, “Nature is critical to life as we know it; it provides nourishing food, clean air, freshwater and so much more. But just as we depend on nature for survival, nature depends on us. Earth Hour is our opportunity to stand in solidarity with people across the world and show we care about the future of our planet. Here in the UAE, everyone can speak up for nature by sharing their stories and pledges online and by making tangible changes at home, in our communities and places of work. We are excited and look forward to collaborating with all our stakeholders in an innovative way this Earth Hour – civil society, youth, government leaders and businesses who are leading by example and standing up for nature on Saturday.”

Dubai, for the first time will mark a digital Earth Hour. The move comes in view of the ongoing health crisis as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak everywhere. The decision to go digital this year is in support of the community, so that everyone can safely celebrate Earth Hour.

Dubai’s prominent landmarks and several public and private buildings will take part in this global environmental initiative by turning off the lights during this hour. Previously, we have seen the world’s tallest tower, i.e. Burj Khalifa going dark to join in the cause.

The theme for this year’s Earth hour is ‘Raise your voice for nature’.

“Dubai has become a role model of support for all environmental causes and global efforts to tackle global warming. Dubai was the first Arab city to observe Earth Hour in 2008, which underlines its leading role in hosting and supporting events and initiatives that raise public awareness on environment issues. We urge customers and all society to take part in Earth Hour, to raise awareness about climate change and global warming, as well as promotes a culture of conservation and protecting natural resources as part of the daily routine. The ultimate goal is to raise environmental responsibility among society and organizations, and pledge to protect Planet Earth and its limited natural resources.” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

People and businesses can be a part of this event by participating in digital activities that make Earth Hour 2020 unique: virtual events will be hosted on social media – to find out how to join in the celebrations log on to www.earthhour.ae; the Voice for the Planet pledge allows people to add their own personal voice to protect the planet we call home, and downloadable toolkits for businesses, individuals and youth provide inspiration and collaterals to raise awareness on the values of biodiversity and support climate-solutions.

Below are the different ways you can take part this Earth Hour:

• Switch off for an hour at home

• Tune in online to one of our on-the-night live streams

• Make your voice heard – digitally

Let’s countdown together across the globe to celebrate Earth Hour and take one iconic action of switch off the lights. This is a symbol of unity, hope, and a symbol of power in collective action for nature.