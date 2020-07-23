Earn points everyday on Intermiles everytime you shop on Amazon, Flipkart and Zivame

Intermiles, a leading travel and lifestyle awards and recognition programme, is no longer occasion driven and allows their members to earn points everyday on the app. Through unique partnerships InterMiles enables its members to earn miles for all their online shopping across platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Zivame, as well as while learning on Udemy, Economist, TedX and Eduonix. InterMiles is continuously expanding these partnerships towards becoming more relevant on a daily basis.

Additionally, encouraging their members to stay fit, InterMiles Everyday will allow members to earn miles for steps they take on a daily basis through its new feature Step to Miles.