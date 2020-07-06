EARTHBAGS EXPORTS – IGBC GOLD CERTIFICATE – Eastern India’s first Green Factory in the MSME category to get this gold rating

Marking a significant stride towards championing environmental sustainability, Earthbags – one of India’s leading manufacturers and exporters of environment friendly bags to over 60 countries announced today that The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has awarded a certificate to their iconic Green manufacturing facility in Kolkata for conforming to Green Building Standards. The facility which is also Eastern India’s first IGBC-rated Green Factory Building under MSME category has secured a Gold rating under Green Factory Building Rating System.

The 50,000 sq. ft. facility has been adjudged as an achiever of a certification level of ‘Gold’ and has been recognised having attained ‘National Excellence’ by IGBC when it earned a total credit points between 71 – 80, thereby satisfying all mandatory requirements laid down under Green Factory Building Rating System of IGBC. It was evaluated on its several Green features such as Site Selection and Planning, Water Conservation, Energy Conservation, Materials Conservation, Indoor Environmental Quality, Occupational Health and Innovation & Design Processes.

The Green factory has a dedicated Solar Power Plant which helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and an Effluent Treatment Plant which releases safe water to the environment, protecting it from the harmful effect caused by the effluent. Furthermore, Greenhouse gas emissions are kept to a minimum through the energy saving machines. Millions of gallons of potable water are saved each year through their rainwater harvesting system. Furthermore, the factory uses LED lights which are free of any chemical which can be hazardous for the environment or public health and less water demanding plants and trees as with the increasing problem of climate change and population growth, it has become more important than ever to conserve water.

Mr. Anurag Himatsingka, Managing Director, Earthbags Export commented “Just producing environmentally-friendly bags was not enough for us. Our vision is to ensure a sustainable future, and this includes every step we undertake. It was non-negotiable that the manufacturing of our products be done in the greenest way possible. I would sincerely like to thank IGBC for recognising our efforts in creating an a minimum-waste, energy-efficient world class manufacturing infrastructure.”

Earthbags Exports has 25 years of exports to its credit, wherein they sell environment-friendly bags to wholesalers, distributers and large retailers in 60 countries across the globe like United States of America, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Italy and more. The retail line Earthbags, which was launched in 1995, has already carved a name as a pioneer in creating a jute bags of international quality. Having a total installed capacity of producing 3.6 million bags in a year, Earthbags’ wide range of products includes bottle bags, gift bags, grocery /shopping bags, carry bags, lunch/office bags and more. The company also has presence in the domestic market and has started selling online in order to cater to the globally aware and eco-conscious younger generation. The products are currently available on all noted e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Snap Deal as well as their flagship e-shop www.jutebags.com.

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) is a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) which compromises a wide assortment of services including development of new green building rating programmes, certification services and green building training programmes. Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green Factory Buildings is the first rating programme established in India, entirely for the industrial sector. It is built around accepted energy and environmental principles and strikes an equilibrium between known established practices and evolving concepts.