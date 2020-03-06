‘EAT RIGHT’ IS THE NEW MEDICINE

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS is one of the most common hormonal disorders predominantly seen in young females. PCOS is usually characterised by general symptoms like acne, abnormal hair growth, weight gain, difficulty in getting pregnant, etc. A thorough clinical diagnosis revealing enlarged ovaries with multiple cysts, menstrual abnormalities and excess androgen levels (male hormones) confirm the prevalence of PCOS.

Diet & Nutrition Therapy has a significant role here as weight loss is the first line of intervention in PCOS Management. Other lines of nutrition therapy include improvement in insulin sensitivity (as there is a direct correlation between PCOS and onset of Type 2 diabetes), managing hypothyroidism (hypothyroidism or underactive thyroid is often linked with PCOS), etc. PCOS Management is of vital significance as the disorder, otherwise, increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and lipid disorders in the affected individuals.

A few diet tips to manage PCOS:-

1. Include Whole Grains in Your Diet

Include fibre-rich foods like whole grains (oat, brown rice, quinoa) and millets like ragi and bajra in your daily diet. Instead of gorging on junk food, snack on healthy whole grain snacks like plain popcorn, granola bars, etc. Whole grains being rich in complex carbohydrates improve insulin sensitivity. They are also digested slowly so that one feels full for longer periods of time controlling appetite, and thereby aiding weight loss.

2. Make Friends with Fruits & Veggies

Seasonal Fruits and Veggies are a must-have in your daily diet. Include 2 to 3 servings of seasonal vegetables in the form of salad, daily subzi, and/or soup. Prefer having whole fruits (preferably with skin) over fruit juices as they add to your daily quota of fibre. Fruit purees and/or smoothies are also great ways of adding seasonal fruits and veggies in your daily diet. They make for great mid-morning snack options.

3. Party with Protein

Protein requirements must be adequately met both in terms of quality and quantity. High-quality protein from dairy sources like milk, curd, paneer along with legumes like chana, rajma should ideally be a part of a vegetarian protein diet. On the other hand, eggs, fish and lean meat should cater to the protein requirements of non-vegetarians. A word of caution, though! Soy and soy products should be preferably avoided.

4. Must Have Micronutrients

· Vitamin D3 and Chromium supplementations are required to improve insulin secretion, insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance. Take suitable advice from your practitioner, to these ends.

· Thyroid health is also of immense importance to PCOS Management. Iodine and Selenium are good for thyroid function. Maintain your daily iodine intake by using iodised salt. Eggs, Dairy, Seafood & Fish, are good sources of iodine.

Selenium can be obtained from almonds, walnuts and sunflower seeds. All these make for great snacking alternatives.

5. Ditch Sugar & Unhealthy Fats

Bid bye to foods which are junk, fast, fried and/or which contain concentrated sugar. Being high in refined carbohydrates and rich in saturated & trans fat, all of these wreak havoc to your body by dumping in empty calories.

6. Put Your Body To Work

Change your sedentary life into an active one. Indulge in brisk walking, light free-hand exercise, yoga, swimming or any of your favorite sport. While at office, do some desk exercises, use the stairs instead of an elevator or take a stroll post-lunch. This will not only move you a step ahead in your weight loss journey but also boost your energy levels and manage your stress.

By Eshani Bhaumik Barui

Senior Dietitian