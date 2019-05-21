EBIDTA of Rs. 107 Crore

2019:The Board of Directors ofMagadh Sugar & Energy Limited (MSEL) (BSE:

540650 / NSE: MAGADSUGAR) at its meeting held on 14 th May, 2019 took on record the audited Financial

Results for the quarter ended 31 st March, 2019.

Particulars (Rs crore) Q4

FY19

Q4

FY18 FY19 FY18

Total Income 209 182 745 729

EBITDA 67 11 107 72

PBDT 63 7 72 29

PAT 33 13 34 25

EPS (Rs.) 33.06 16.29 33.99 24.75

Commenting on the results, Mr. C.S. Nopany, Chairperson, Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd said:

“The Sugar Industry faced headwinds during this financial year ended 2019, the mix of oversupply situation

kept the sugar industry sentiments dampened which saw a sign of relief in latter half of the year by boost in

ethanol production and increased MSP and export quotas. Bihar experienced sugar production of 8.35 lakh

tonnes which is highest ever in the state.Initiative to produce Green fuel by Government of India, Sugar Mills

are now encouraged to produce more and more “B” heavy Molasses, which will also keep check on sugar

production in future.

I am pleased that Magadh Sugar and Energy Limited has crushed 2.26 crore qtls of sugarcane, with our

plants recording the highest recoveries in Bihar due to our intensive cane development program.”

 Announced Bonus at the ratio 4:10

 Dividend of 20%

 Sugar Stock as on 31st March was at 20.30 lakh quintals

 Average realization in FY19 at Rs.3090 per quintal against Rs. 3640 per quintal in FY18

 Ethanol supplies to OMCs at 195 lac litres, as against 130 lac litres in FY18.

CIN: L15122UP2015PLC069632

The company was incorporated on 19 th March 2015 with main object to deal in sugar and sugar products,

spirits and alcohol of denatured of any strength and all other products arising out of the manufacturing

process of sugar or resultant of any activity related to sugar business, generation of power through various

means.The company is having three sugar mills at New Swadeshi Sugar Mills, Narkatiaganj (District West

Champaran, Bihar), Bharat Sugar Mills (District Sidhwalia, Bihar), Hansanpur Sugar Mills, Hasanpur (District

Samastipur, Bihar) with a combined crushing capacity of 17,500 TCD. The company is also having

onedistillery at Narkatiganj with a total capacity of 60 KLPD. The Company is also having Cogen facility and

can generate 38 MW power.