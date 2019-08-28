Eco Adventure Resorts, Temi, Sikkim opens on 12th September 2019

The first ever Public Private Partnership of Sikkim Government opens at Temi Tea Estate with the inauguration of the Eco Adventure Resorts at Temi Tea Estate in Sikkim where a heritage structure, Bada Bungalow, has been transformed into a Eco Adventure Hub which has 5 rooms along with 7 cottages, a view desk and a casino lounge.

The multi crore investment shall be a gateway for both domestic and International tourists and the promoters are eyeing tourists from countries like Japan, European countries. The forthcoming Cherry blossom festival shall be another major attraction for tourists coming in to Temi.

Facilities of international standard like trekking, mountain hiking, mountain trails, prara gliding and indoor recreations like casinos are major traction for tourists.

The resort shall also champion the cause of environmentally conscious and responsible tourism, local employment generation.



As Arijit Dutta, MD PEPL says, We shall strive to uphold and enhance the historic value of this property and showcase the culture and heritage through the prestigious resort. We shall bring on table PEPL’s knowledge and experience gained from the path breaking and successful Eco Adventure Resort at Khairabera, Purulia and realise our dream of Eco Adventure Hill Tourism”.

