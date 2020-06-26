Ecom Express to Hire over 7000 Employees

Ecom Express, a leading technology enabled end-to-end logistics solutions provider to e-commerce industry, today announced that it plans to hire over 7000 employees at a time of economic and employment ambiguity in the current COVID-19 situation. The full-time openings in the next two months spans across business functions such as last-mile delivery, warehousing management, operations, information technology and data sciences.

These new positions represent around 25% of the Company’s total workforce. The hiring will be made across the country including metro cities i.e. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad as well as cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Chandigarh, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bhopal and Jaipur.

Saurabh Deep Singla, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer, Ecom Express said,

‘’As a provider of logistics services to e-commerce industry, employees are paramount and a pivot to what we do. In these difficult times, we see increase in the demand for online shopping across cities and we need to support the scale and size for doorstep deliveries. The hiring of new employees is driven by unprecedented need to keep the supply chain running for e-commerce industry and in ensuring safe and timely deliveries.’’

Ecom Express has chalked out plans to hire around 35000 employees till the beginning of this year’s festive season in order to be prepared for the surge in online shopping backed by festival sales and increasing preference to doorstep deliveries. At the same time, the company is in a unique position to contribute towards helping our communities wade through the crisis and provide them with the opportunities to earn.