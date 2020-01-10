Edelweiss Tokio Life launches Wealth Secure+, a 4G ULIP for all customer needs

Keeping with its commitment to innovate, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has unveiled another comprehensive unit linked insurance plan (Ulip) called Wealth Secure+, which offers flexibility, no premium allocation charges, and means to meet both short-term, and long-term financial goals.

Co-created with PolicyBazaar, Wealth Secure+ leverages customer customization to cater to diverse and dynamic customer needs. Its unique proposition is the 5 pay-5 stay option, allowing a customer to stay invested for 5 years only and then opt out. The product also offers a whole-life option, providing a life cover for up to 100 years.

Anup Seth, Chief Retail Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said, “Life goals change as we grow and achieve certain milestones. Traditionally, customers have had to buy another insurance plan that better complements their growing needs, instead of having one product that can meet all needs. Our endeavour has always been to create products that stays relevant and serves customer needs, today or in the future. With Wealth Secure+, we aim to help our customers save and reach their goals by adapting to life-changing events in their lives.”

Wealth Secure+ offers protection throughout customer’s lifetime. A customer can upgrade their plan as and when they cross certain life events like marriage or childbirth.

Santosh Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Life Insurance, Policybazaar.com said, “Wealth Secure+ is an innovative investment product, suitable for today’s digital customer that expects customisation, agility, and cost effectiveness. Built to meet customers’ evolving needs, this product will enable a financial savvy customer address his varied goals through a single tool.”

Whether it is taking care of immediate goals, creating wealth for the future, planning your retirement, or securing your family, Edelweiss Tokio Life’s Wealth Secure+ provides a bouquet of options to meet the changing financial goals at various life stages.

Wealth Secure+ – Key Highlights:

Low Premium: The plan can be availed at just ₹1000 per month

5 pay – 5 stay: This option allows the customer to opt for a policy term of 5 years for short-term requirements

Whole Life Option: It also provides an option to stay protected for 99 years

Systematic Withdrawal Plan: This option facilitates the automated partial withdrawal

Flexibility: As per your changing life events, this product covers you, your spouse, and provides financial protection to your child in case of an unfortunate event

No premium allocation charges

Tax Benefits: Helps you to reduce your current tax liability under Sec 80C and also enjoy tax-free returns

