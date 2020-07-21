Edelweiss Tokio Life’s Active Income Plan – A Comprehensive Income Plan

In keeping with its customer-centric commitment to innovate, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance unveils another comprehensive insurance plan. Named Edelweiss Tokio Life ‘Active Income Plan’, the plan offers guaranteed income, flexibility and cash bonus, allowing customers to meet both short-term and long-term financial goals, especially under current economic conditions and volatility. Its Family Income Benefit option ensures your family’s dreams are met by continuing to provide planned benefits, even in case of any eventuality.

Edelweiss Tokio Life ‘Active Income Plan’, takes customer needs across their life cycle into consideration, current and post pandemic. Edelweiss Tokio Life ‘Active Income Plan’ offers the flexibility of availing regular income till age 75/85/99 as per choice. ‘Active Income Plan’ also offers various income options to choose from, with and without family benefit – making the plan extensively comprehensive and best suited for evolving customer needs.

Sumit Rai, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said, “At Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, we have always worked towards making life truly unlimited for our customers. The current situation has brought the need for continual income, to the fore. Edelweiss Tokio Life ‘Active Income Plan’ is a pertinent product for customers, as it ensures our customers receive a steady income to meet every milestone or goals, in their lives.”

Edelweiss Tokio Life ‘Active Income Plan’ is comprehensive, power packed with unique features that make it a unique proposition for customers. It is a plan you can buy for your children to safeguard their long-term financial needs, or for yourself in middle age to enjoy steady cashflows needed to cover unexpected expenses. It also serves as an ideal purchase for retirement planning.