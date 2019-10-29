Edgeverve Recognized as a “LEADER” in RPA Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

EdgeVerve Systems, was recently recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q4 2019.

Forrester included 15 vendors in this assessment who were evaluated against 25 criteria, which we grouped into three high-level categories which included current offering, strategy and market presence.

Thereport states “EdgeVerve brings a combined product and services approach. AssistEdge is best suited for enterprise-grade companies looking for attended and unattended capabilities. The RPA (Robotic Process Automation) product is flanked by frameworks for an automation center of excellence, RPA governance and process discovery within an overall vision called automation singularity: the convergence of AI and automation”. AssistEdge received the highest score possible in the innovation/market approach/access to capital and enterprise customers criteria.

AssistEdge offers a cohesive automation platform that enables enterprises to scale in their automation journey. It offers enterprises with a comprehensive suite of products enabling them to drive initiatives around process discovery, intelligent automation and digital workforce orchestration. AssistEdge has helped enterprises unlock value in the form of reduced service time, faster sales cycles, better resource allocation, accelerated revenue recognition and improved efficiency among others.

