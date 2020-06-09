Tue. Jun 9th, 2020

Edu Bedia extends his stay with FC Goa for two more years

FC Goa is delighted to announce that Spaniard Edu Bedia has signed a new deal with the club, keeping him in Goa till the summer of 2022. This will see Edu become the longest serving foreign player for FC Goa with the 2020/21 season set to be his fourth in FC Goa colours.

“I’m thrilled to continue my journey with FC Goa”, said the midfielder upon penning the new contract. “It has been a wonderful experience for me so far, and I’m excited to be a part of the future of this team. I have had some great moments and want to achieve even more success during my time here.”

The Spaniard was signed at the start of the 2017/18 Indian Super League (ISL) season from Real Zaragoza, and has been an integral part of the team ever since.

With Edu at the heart of the midfield, the Gaurs marched on to the semi-finals in both the Indian Super League and the Super Cup in the 2017/18 season – the Spaniard’s first at the club.

The following year saw the midfielder switch positions higher up the pitch. He took to the role like a duck to water, scoring 7 and assisting 5, in a campaign that saw the Gaurs reach the final of the ISL.

A month later, he helped FC Goa to their maiden title in the Super Cup.

Speaking on the contract extension of Edu Bedia, FC Goa Director of Football, Ravi Puskur shared his delight as well.

“We are very pleased that Edu will be continuing with us,” he said.

“Edu has been a very important player for the team for a few years now and we are confident that he will remain a key component of the squad in the future as well. His quality is there for all to see, and hopefully he can help us add some more trophies to the FC Goa cabinet.”

His stream of success with the club remained unfettered last season, as he helped the team to a top-of-the-table finish. In doing so, he helped the Gaurs become the first team from India to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage.

Over three seasons, Edu has featured 51 times for FC Goa in the ISL, bagging 9 goals and 9 assists so far.

