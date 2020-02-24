EESL successfully completes a decade of helping India become energy efficient

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, completed 10 years of scaling up energy efficiency programmes in India and globally. Established in 2009 to unlock the potential of energy efficiency, initiatives implemented by EESL have cumulatively led to energy savings of over 58 billion kWh and a reduction of over 46 million tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the globe.

In its 10 years, EESL has had an exponential growth, with offices spread across India, UK, Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia. EESL’s revenue has grown at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 114.96 per cent from INR 26 crore in FY 2013-14 to INR 2565 crore in FY 2018-19. With its rapid growth, EESL now aims to become INR 10,000-crore company in the next three years.

The Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C) Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri R.K. Singh felicitated previous Chairmen and CEOs of EESL for their contribution in organisation’s growth and expansion. The ceremonial event was also graced by Shri Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary, Ministry of Power, dignitaries from various ministries, state governments, multilateral bodies, industry and think tanks.

Speaking at the occasion, Hon’ble Minister of State (IC) for Power, New & Renewable Energy, Shri R.K. Singh said, “Energy efficiency and conservation have been central to India’s climate action. The scale and pace of our energy efficiency initiatives have been unprecedented, with an immense impact that has been acknowledged globally and the world is keen to replicate. I would like to congratulate EESL for their relentless efforts towards achieving the country’s energy efficiency goals and completing an exceptional decade of success. I look forward to many more years of EESL’s endeavours in catalysing innovative solutions for an energy future that is sustainable, accessible, and reliable.”

During the event, Hon’ble Minister announced the successful installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India, under the Government of India’s Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP). These smart meters, operational in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Bihar, aim to bring efficiency in the distribution system leading to better service delivery.

The Hon’ble Minister announced the commissioning of 100 MW cumulative capacity decentralised solar power plants connected to agriculture feeders. The capacity of these solar power plants, in each substation, ranges from 0.5 MW to 10 MW. The decentralised solar plants cater to the requirements of farmers connected to the respective agriculture feeder daily, by means of reliable day time electricity.

The Minister also launched the dashboards of Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP), National Electric Mobility Programme and solar initiatives to transparently monitor the real time progress of the programmes and its impact. The Hon’ble Minister also launched an integrated mobile application – EK EESL- where all the dashboards of all the programmes being implemented by EESL will be accessible and anyone can monitor their real-time progress. In the context of the National Electric Mobility Programme, the Hon’ble Minister highlighted that the electric vehicles deployed by EESL have completed 2 crores cumulative Kilometers.

EESL and Provincial Energy Authority, Ministry of Interior, Royal Thai Government exchanged a MoU during the event for long-term cooperation and collaboration to advance the implementation and deployment of energy efficiency measures at SMEs in Thailand.

EESL spearheaded and implemented the Government of India’s zero subsidy Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) programme by distributing over 36.16 core LED bulbs and Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) by retrofitting over 1.06 crore streetlights with LEDs. Today, UJALA is the world’s largest domestic lighting project and SLNP is the world’s largest streetlight replacement programme.

Under the Buildings Energy Efficiency Programme (BEEP), EESL has completed projects in 10,344 buildings including Railway Stations and Airports. Implementing Agriculture Demand Side Management (AgDSM), EESL has installed over 73,800 no. of pumps in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Under the National Emobility Programme, till date, 1,510 e-cars have been deployed/under registration. For charging e-cars, 300 AC & 170 DC Captive chargers have also been commissioned and 68 public charging points are currently operational in Delhi NCR.

In the pursuit of increasing charging infrastructure penetration, we have also partnered with Urban Local Bodies in Hyderabad, Noida, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chennai, and are in discussion with others across India. We have also partnered with Apollo Hospitals, BSNL, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, Maharashtra Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), PWD Maharashtra, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for setting up public charging infrastructure across India.

During last one decade, EESL has been extensively engaged with various stakeholders and partners like Government agencies, manufacturers, innovators, multilateral agencies, academia, R&D organizations, service agencies etc. to promote energy efficiency in various sectors of national economy.

EESL is the world’s largest energy service company (ESCO) that is driving numerous initiatives that are potential game-changers in building a conducive ecosystem for energy efficient technologies, across geographies. EESL aims to create market innovations with a solutions-driven approach through its Zero-Subsidy, Zero-Capex, and Pay-As-You-Save (PAYS) novel business model. EESL has taken its market transformation business model to the UK, Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.

Like this: Like Loading...