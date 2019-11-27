“Ei Poth Jodi Na Shesh Hoye” releases this Friday

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

“Ei Poth Jodi Na Shesh Hoye”– a film by Soham Dasgupta is all set to hit the Silver screen on 29th November.

The film has a great storyline where a group of multicultural convicts stages a daring escape from a World War II Siberian prisoners camp and travel 9000 kms by foot to freedom in India. During this escape they face freezing nights, lack of food and water, endless deserts, the Himalayas and many moral and ethical dilemmas throughout the journey. The film is very much about the discovery of humanity.

The trailer of the movie suggests to be very promising and a great camera work with believing locations enhance the curiosity to know more about the film. The brave attempt by Sohom to direct and present the movie of this content with newcomers and lesser known faces deserves a kudos.

