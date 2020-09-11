‘Eki Labonye’ Launched By Asha Audio Company

Asha Audio Company launched a single ‘Eki Labonye’, in collaboration with Iman Chakraborty Productions. The song issung by Iman Chakraborty and the audio arranged & produced by Nilanjan Ghosh. The song is now available in Asha Audio’s YouTube channel and across all music platforms.

‘Eki Labonye’ is Iman’s exclusive Durga Puja release. The video reflects the inner happiness of everyone. The presentation and arrangement of a well known Rabindrasangeet, has been done differently. The video implies a lavish presentation.

“We planned to execute the recording and the video of this song early this year. But due to the lockdown we had to postpone the production. Since lockdown has been relaxed we restarted the production works. Inspite of it been a very common Tagore song, we tried to arrange it differently and everyone worked hard for this. In this video, Iman Chakraborty has been featured in a different way. This is the first time ever; she is presented not only as a singer in the video but also as a character. It was overall a nice experience to work with the team, especially Iman Chakraborty. We are hopeful that the audience will love the song”, said Apeksha Lahiri, Asha Audio Company.