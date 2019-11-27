“Ekti Cinemar Golpo”- a film made in Bangladesh awaits India release

By: Mahiyan Chskrabarti.

Pic: Abhisekh Paith

“Ekti Cinemar Golpo”– a film made in Bangladesh by Alamgir is all set to hit the Silver Screen in India on 29th November through South Asia Free Trade Agreement (SAFTA). This film is presented by Bajrang Lal Agarwal in India which has bagged 5 National Awards in Bangladesh this year. Best Tune was awarded to Runa Laila, Best Singer award went to Ankhi Alamgir, Best Supporting Actor has been awarded to Sadek Bachu, Best Choreographer was awarded to Masood Babul and Best Art Diretor award was bagged by Uttam Guha.

” Ekti Cinemar Golpo” stars Rituparna Sengupta, Arfin Shuvo, Alamgir, Champa, Chand and Hassan Imam.

This movie is about the people involved with the film industry. The story revolves around the life of a film director, his wife, an actress and an aspiring actor. The film made in Bangladesh releases in India with all the high hopes and it remains to be seen how the audience reacts to this Friday release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

