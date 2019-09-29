Elegant, Chic and Quirk – all on your wrist: Ted Baker watches now exclusively available at Shoppers Stop stores

Shoppers Stop, India’s leading fashion and beauty destination expands its Bridge-to-Luxury portfolio by exclusively opening its doors to Ted Baker London while catering to the needs of the ‘style conscious’. Ted Baker watches are now available in India under license with Timex Group. Quintessentially British, Ted Baker – one of the fastest growing fashion brand unveiled their collection at a gala event graced by the presence of renowned Bollywood actress, Vaani Kapoor, at Shoppers Stop, Malad. With attention to detail and quality, Ted baker’s recent watch collection presents quirky offerings for the consumers looking for an accessory, enough, to make a style statement.

The new Ted Baker watch collection has a broad base appeal for consumers looking for detail with a twist-while remaining accessible. Their stainless-steel cases packed in their signature lobster logo on the beautiful case back, is designed to delight consumers with their unconventional approach.

Commenting on the association, Ms. Uma Talreja, Customer Care Associate, and Chief of Marketing & Customer Officer, says, “Ted Baker is an iconic British brand known for its tasteful, chic and elegant styles. These elegant timepieces embody Ted Baker’s ethos and creative design that is in line with the current style trends appealing to the Indian consumers. With Ted Baker watches exclusively available in-stores, we are certain that our customers will be excited to explore and experience the newest brand in our fashionable bridge-to-luxury portfolio.”

Speaking on this launch, Ms. Sharmila Sahai, Managing Director, Timex Group India Ltd. said “We at Timex are extremely delighted to bring the latest collection of the Ted Baker watches for the Indian consumers. The latest collection of the fastest growing global fashion brand- Ted Baker encapsulates the brand’s quintessential British design with attention to detail. We believe the new collection from the brand will be loved by our discerning consumers across India and would add some quirk to their wardrobe”

Falling between the price range of INR-8,495 to INR- 14,995 the Ted Baker watches will be exclusively available at Shoppers Stop with an exciting range of designs and colour to choose from. Furthermore, our first few customers will also get a rose gold-plated Ted cuff bracelet worth INR 3000 with every purchase.

The latest Ted Baker collection is designed and manufactured in conjunction with Timex Group. This recent partnership is aimed at expanding the brand’s retail watch offerings to cater to the discerning consumers.

With a strong focus in Indian premium wrist watch fashion segment, Timex India plans to tap a wide range of audience in metro cities Ted Baker latest watch collection which is most distinctive, chic and fashionable range of timepieces. The current India core assortment will include the following Ted Baker collection:

Men

Magarit- Adding some contemporary cool to every outfit, the new MAGARIT watch from Ted is all that you need. Featuring a silicone strap with fabric inlay and sub dials within the face for a modern touch. Made for active and dynamic man who has an inner sporty style and pays unique attention to watch feature.

Price Range – From INR 12,995 to 13,995

Cosmop- For the sophisticated gentlemen, Ted’s COSMOP watch adds an elegant flourish to everyday accessories. Its leather strap and stainless-steel case add polished flair, and it comes in an exquisite range of colours to ensure it’s tailored to your unique style.

Price Range – INR 12,995

Lngisla– Exquisitely crafted for the man of taste, Ted’s LNGISLA watch shows off a stylish strap and stainless-steel case. Just the ticket for adding understated flair to every look, it’s a timeless piece you’ll cherish forever.

Price Range – From INR 8,995 to 11,995

Beleeni– Add contemporary charm to your attire with BELEENI. This dapper watch from Ted features a rather natty genuine leather strap and an extremely elegantly designed dial to keep your look effortlessly stylish. Made for tasteful and chic gentleman who has elegant and timeless sense of style.

Price Range – INR 11,995

Women

Poppiey- A particular design to bet on, POPPIEY makes an utterly elegant addition to any ensemble. The pebble grain leather strap and a subtle embossed T pattern on the classical dial ensure to stand the test of time. Made for young and easy-going women who love colourful and modern style.

Price Range – INR 8,995

Hannahh- A delicate design to bet on, Ted’s HANNAHH watch is the choice for a woman of excellent taste. An elegant leather strap adds a pop of colour to the finely crafted dial – perfect for taking you stylishly from day to day.

Price Range – INR 10,995

Phylipa- Take a walk on the elegant side with the striking style of PHYLIPA. So many styles to choose from: the tortoise top ring adds contemporary charm to every look. The leather strap showing off embossed Baker branding gives a playful finish.

Price Range -INR 9,495

Hettie- With a unique Baker logo embossed on the dial, the HETTTIE watch from Ted lends finesse to every look. Finished with an ever-flattering leather strap or a tasteful mesh band, look no further for a stylish upgrade to your timepiece collection.

Price Range- From INR 9,995 to 11,995

About the Timex Group: Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 5,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under several well-known brands, including Timex, Timex Ironman, Timex Expedition, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus and Opex. The Timex brand, launched in 1950, sells millions of watches each year worldwide.

About Shoppers Stop Limited: Shoppers Stop Ltd. is the nation’s leading premier retailer of fashion and beauty brands. Established in 1991, Shoppers Stop has introduced several successful modern retail formats in India. Spread across 83 department stores in over 40 cities, the company also operates premium home concept stores – 12 HomeStop, luxury beauty stores- 120 specialty beauty doors of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Smashbox and Arcelia occupying 4.24 million sq. ft.

