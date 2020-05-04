Emami Art introduces Emami Art Talks – Conversations A series of enlightening Webinar sessions with Couple-Artists

Emami Art, one of India’s leading contemporary art galleries based in Kolkata,

recently conducted its first edition of Emami Art Talks – Conversations, a six-day webinar series curated

by Ushmita Sahu, using the digital platform. These webinars were held from April 27 th to May 2 nd , 2020

and were open to all, with free registration. The sessions, moderated by Richa Agarwal, CEO Emami Art

and curator Ushmita Sahu talked about the dynamics of couples from the art fraternity in India.

Innovatively conceptualised to bring some of the inspirational names from the world of art to the

viewers in an informal setting in one’s own home over a six-day live webinar sessions became an instant

hit. The panel of eminent Couples included artists Arunima Choudhury & Gautam Chowdhury; Pranati

Panda & Jagannath Panda; Pooja Iranna & G R Iranna; Mithu Sen & Samit Das; writers, curators and

cultural theorists Nancy Adajania & Ranjit Hoskote; and Mumbai based gallerists Tara Lal & Mortimer

Chatterjee. The highlight of the maiden series was that it featured interactions between real life couples

and the moderators that were aimed to inspire young artists and explore what drives people in the art

fraternity. In these informal conversations, they reminisced about their first meetings, early date of

courtship, the struggle they had to endure and the countless challenges they needed to overcome to be

where they are today. These insightful evening discussions also revolved around recent projects that

the couples have worked on together or supported each other with. The discussions also included

questions on medium of their artwork and their inspirations. The takeaway from these talks were that

how all artists should be optimistic and keep their spirits high during the current challenging time, and

rest assured that this too shall pass.

Mrs. Richa Agarwal, CEO Emami Art said: “At Emami Art, we were very excited and now deeply

humbled to host these interactive sessions with such wonderful and eminent personalities. This was our

first attempt at doing something innovative and interesting to engage with our audience in a positive

manner during the current period. We wanted to add value, for which Emami Art stands for, to our

eminent speaker’s time as well as our participants’ with a program that is meaningful and enjoyable. We

are thrilled to have received a huge response to Emami Art Talks – Conversations and

quality participation by both the speakers and the viewers. We got viewers from across the world who

attended these sessions and were really surprised to see the enthusiastic questions that all of them had

for our speakers. The overall response has encouraged us to continue with Emami Art Talks every

month. We are also planning for Emami Art Mentorship Program which will be an online platform for

mentoring the upcoming artists. This program is in the pipeline and expected to kick-off from later this

month.”

Ms. Ushmita Sahu, Curator commented, “The world is going through an unprecedented and challenging

time. Our very way of life is under threat today. While we quarantine ourselves in our homes, it is

becoming increasingly clear that the current situation has and will continue to have far-reaching impact

on our society. We are also very much aware that the art world is particularly vulnerable. In response to

a growing sense of urgency to reach out and to try and foster a sense of solidarity within the arts

community I had curated these digital programmes to bring about discussions about art with leading

artists, film makers, designers, curators, art historians, gallerists, collectors, critics etc , with each sharing

their unique perspectives on live”