Emami Healthy & Tasty launches Mantra spices

Emami Agrotech, the edible oil & bio-diesel arm of Rs 20,000 cr Emami Group, announced its foray into the spices category with the launch of “Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra” a varied range of pure & blended powder spices and tastemakers.

Mr. Aditya V. Agarwal, Director, Emami Group formally launched the ‘Mantra’ Spices today at a media conference in the presence of Ms. Ananya Chatterjee, National Award winning Bengali actor and endorser of the brand.

Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra

Range of Spices

§ Haldi

§ Chilli

§ Jeera

§ Dhania

§ Chicken Masala

§ Meat Masala

§ Dalna Masala

§ Malaikari Masala

§ Shahi Garam Masala

§ Indian Tastemaker

§ Chinese Tastemaker

§ Italian Tastemaker

Speaking at the formal launch of Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra Spice Range, Mr. Aditya V. Agarwal, Director, Emami Group said, “Our edible oil brand Emami Healthy & Tasty is one of the leading brands in West Bengal that enjoys a very strong brand equity. Since its launch in 2010, the brand, known for its purity and high quality, has successfully established itself as one of the most popular edible oil brands in the kitchens of Bengal, enjoying a household penetration of more than 35% in the Kolkata market itself. In every Bengali kitchen, “Tel – Moshla” are two things that co-exist in harmony. Hence, as a part of our next phase of growth, taking forward the brand equity of Emami Healthy & Tasty and expanding the portfolio to the spice category has been a natural progression. This new venture is expected to generate a business revenue of around Rs 1500 cr in the next 5 years. We plan to take the brand on a national platform in the next 12-18 months.”

Emami Healthy and Tasty Mantra is set to tantalize the taste buds of the consumers with varied spices in categories like, Haldi, Chilli, Jeera, Dhania, Chicken Masala, Meat Masala, Dalna Masala, Malaikari Masala, Shahi Garam Masala, Indian Tastemaker, Chinese Tastemaker and Italian Tastemaker.

Manufactured with minimum processing and world class quality methods, Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra Pure & Blended Spices are 100% Natural with no added color or preservatives. The brand has already bagged the “Superior Taste Award” from the International Taste Institute of Brussels (Europe).

Mr. Manish Goenka, Director, Emami Group added “We are very happy to introduce Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra Spice Range. Initially, we would be rolling it out in West Bengal where the branded powder spice market size is of about Rs 1100 cr, growing at a healthy rate of around 25% by value (Y-o-Y). To begin with, we are introducing a wide range of 12 varieties of Pure & Blended Spices along with some Tastemaker variants. We plan to have our footprints across the State through around 40-50K retail outlets, modern trade and e-commerce. We are manufacturing the product at our existing plant at Haldia, West Bengal. Through this new initiative, the Company will be generating employment of around 200 people in the first phase.

Ms. Ananya Chatterjee, noted Bengali actor and National Award Winner has been roped in as the celeb brand endorser for Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra Range of Spices. Commenting on her brand association, she said, “Emami Healthy & Tasty has been a part of Bengalees’ love for their authentic and traditional cuisine. Many things in a life of a Bengali have undergone a sea change over the past few decades– from romance to adda to fashion and so on. What has remained constant in a Bengali is his/ her emotion for authentic Bengali cuisine. A true Bangali would not settle for anything else when it comes to the authentic taste of kosha mangsho, chingri malaikari or the shingara complimenting the hot cup of tea. Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra celebrates this food nostalgia while carrying the popular brand equity of Emami Healthy & Tasty edible oil. I am happy to come on board as the brand endorser of this new initiative by Emami.”

A new Television Commercial will be on air very soon across all popular Bengali News and GEC television channels. The audio-visual communication will be supplemented with an aggressive marketing plan across different media platforms.

Emami Agrotech Ltd, the manufacturer of Emami Healthy & Tasty and Himani Best Choice range of edible oils, Rasoi Vanaspati and Bake Magic Speciality Fats recorded a turnover of over Rs 12,000 cr in the year 2018-19.

