EMAMI LIMITED LAUNCHES BOROPLUS ADVANCED ANTI-GERM HAND SANITIZER

As demand for hand sanitizers reaches a new peak amidst the recent spread of the world pandemic of COVID 19 (more popularly known as Novel Coronavirus), Indian FMCG major Emami Limited forays into the hand sanitizer space under its flagship skincare brand BoroPlus, market leader in the Antiseptic Cream segment, by launching the BoroPlus Advanced Anti-Germ Hand Sanitizer.

Emami has prioritised the launch of this Hand Sanitizer – an essential commodity in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic, ensuring the maximum available production capacity in order to bring an effective product to consumers in the shortest possible time, given the dire need for the same.

The BoroPlus Advanced Anti-Germ Hand Sanitizer, powered by the natural antiseptic qualities of Neem and Tulsi, has an alcohol base of 70% and is clinically proven to kill 99.99% of illness-causing germs within seconds.

BoroPlus Hand Sanitizer is suitable for frequent usage throughout the day with no damaging effect on the skin owing to its antiseptic action and moisturising properties. It not only helps to keep hands germ free but also leaves the skin soft, with increased anti-microbial resistance.

Speaking on the launch, Ms. Priti A. Sureka, Director, Emami Limited, said, “We are today going through a critical time and our foremost thought is to protect not only our own selves but also our families, friends and people around. It is essential for us to inculcate & adhere to the increased hygiene guidelines as advised in view of the spread of COVID 19. Hand Sanitizers have a key role and are an integral component in this fight against virus infection as stated by the WHO and various clinical establishments. There is a huge gap in the demand & supply of hand sanitizers in the market, which puts all of us at risk. We have, therefore, decided to launch the BoroPlus Hand Sanitizer from the house of Emami Limited. BoroPlus is well known for its antiseptic benefits, being the No.1 Antiseptic Cream brand in the country, and the launch of a hand sanitizer is

a natural extension of the BoroPlus brand promise. We will leverage our strong distribution network as well as modern trade and e-commerce channels to make the product easily available.”

BoroPlus Advanced Anti-Germ Hand Sanitizer comes in a range of packsizes of : 50ml @Rs.25/-, 100ml @Rs.50/-, 200ml @Rs.95/- and 300ml @Rs.140/- and 5 ltr @Rs.2400/-. The product will be available across Pharmacy stores, Modern Trade outlets and E-Commerce platforms.

About Emami Ltd

Emami: (NSE: Emami Ltd, BSE: 531162) Emami Ltd, founded in 1974, is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products. It is the flagship company of the diversified Emami Group.

With over 300 diverse products, Emami’s portfolio includes trusted power brands like Navratna, BoroPlus, Fair & Handsome, Zandu Balm & Mentho Plus. In 2015, the Company acquired the business of ‘Kesh King’ and forayed into the Ayurvedic hair & scalp care segment. Emami products are available in over 4.5 million retail outlets across India through its network of ~ 3200 distributors and its global footprint spans over 60 countries including GCC, Europe, Africa, CIS countries & the SAARC.

Emami has maintained a 14% CAGR in topline for the past 10 years through its consistent business performance. Emami is well known for its aggressive marketing powered by celebrity endorsements like Amitabh Bachchan, Pt Birju Maharaj, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Haasan, Juhi Chawla, Vidyut Jamwal, Kartik Aryaan, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Milkha Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Surya, Jr. NTR, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Bipasha Basu etc over the years.

Please visit www.emamiltd.in for further information.