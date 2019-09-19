Emami Realty emerges victorious at the prestigious ‘Annual Estate Award’ for its sterling residential project ‘Emami City’

Emami Realty, the real estate arm of Emami Group has added yet another feather to its cap by winning yet another award for the “Mid Segment Project of the Year (East)” at the prestigious 11th Annual Estate Award 2019 for Emami City, its flagship project located at Jessore Road in Kolkata. Emami City, a premium 2/ 3/ 4 BHK, luxurious residential condominium, has won this prestigious award competing against projects developed by renowned Real Estate developers across the country. The gala awards evening was hosted at JW Marriott in New Delhi recently.

Praising the work done by the Emami Realty team, Dr. Nitesh Kumar, CEO, Emami Realty, said, “Receiving the Annual Estate Awards is a testimony to the hard work of an excellent and dedicated team which has worked relentlessly towards creating landmark real estate projects like Emami City. We feel extremely proud and honoured to have received this award. The award is an acknowledgment of the team’s hard work, creativity, commitment in building innovative living spaces ensuring superlative comfort and conveniences of modern, urban living, infused with natural tranquillity. Such recognitions reinforce our endeavour to continue delighting our customers and bring the best for our stakeholders.”

Emami City, is a place where tranquillity and proximity co-exist in perfect harmony. Emami City is the biggest residential project located in the northern part of Kolkata, having open green spaces and a natural 1.5 acres’ pond and offers an elegant lifestyle where one can spend precious moments of happiness. The property has all modern amenities on offer from swimming pool to gym to clubhouse besides others. The property also has a temple in its premises. Emami City is conveniently located just a few kilometres away from schools, colleges, hospitals, malls and markets. The property is only 3 km away from the railway station and 3.8 km away from the airport.

Remax & Franchise India in media partnership with Zee Business & Economic Times, presented India’s biggest Real Estate show “Asia Pacific Convention” & “11th Annual Estate Awards 2019” with more than 250 International brokers, 600 Domestic brokers and over 500 senior industry representatives coming together for this biggest Real Estate Carnival.

Emami City had also been awarded the “Iconic Project of the Year” at the 11th Realty Plus Conclave & Excellence Award 2019 – East, early this year.

