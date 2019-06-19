Embrace these beauty secrets from the Arabic land of Dubai to look runway- ready!!

With monsoons just hitting us, it is time to go for the minimal ‘no makeup’ makeup looks, and update & upgrade your beauty look book to give yourself a divalicious makeover. Highlight your eye or give your lip a pop of color, focus on one feature to keep the look striking yet subtle.

Here are some easy beauty trends from Dubai that are perfect to get a radiant, runway- ready look at all times.

Strong brows add much needed oomph to any look! Start this makeup look by using an eyebrow pencil to define and darken your brows. Prime the eyelid with concealer and set it with a light brown eyeshadow. Take a deep brown eyeshadow all over the crease to define the look and take the same shadow on the lower lash line. Finish the look with bold and fluttery eye lashes. For the lips use a deep brown lipstick. Use a similar toned blush and gold highlighter on the high points of your cheeks.

This look is all about a sharp and strong eye liner. Start by priming the eyelid with concealer and setting it with an eyeshadow matching your skin tone. Take a matte black eyeshadow and draw a wing, blend it slightly moving towards the crease. Using a flat precision brush take a black gel eyeliner and line the eyes including the waterline. Extend the wing along the line of the black eyeshadow extending it till the end of the eyebrow. In the inner corner of the eye, extend the eyeliner to make a line giving the illusion of a sharp inner corner.

This look emphasizes the lower lash line with a beautiful pop of colour. With an eyebrow pencil define and darken your eyebrows. On the entire eyelid use a light golden eyeshadow. On the lower lash line, apply a shimmery blue eyeliner and line the lower waterline while slightly over drawing. Blend it out lightly to give it a bold look. Line the upper lash line with a thin black eyeliner. Use lengthening mascara to define the eyes on both the lower and upper lash line. Finish the look with a matte brown blush and transparent lip gloss.

