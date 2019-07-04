Fri. Jul 5th, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

Emergency at RN Tagore

8 hours ago

A 60 year old male patient was admitted at RN Tagore Hospital with a massive intracranial haemorrhage on 1st July 2019. The patient was being treated by team of Neurologists, Neurosurgeons and Critical Care Specialists. He was in a state of coma and Neurosurgery would not have helped the patient to revive. He was subsequently assessed and declared as brain dead on 4th July 2019. The family graciously consented to donate his organs after gentle counselling. Organ allocation has been made by ROTTO, and retrieval of the organs will be done tonight by a surgical team at RN Tagore hospital. Considering his age, the Heart will not be fit for transplant. Since there are no suitable recipients for the Liver, both the kidneys will be retrieved. One Kidney will be transplanted to a patient at RN Tagore Hospital and the other kidney will be carried to SSKM Hospital for transplantation there.

Spokesperson
R N Tagore Hospital

More Stories

Breaking down the boundaries

20 hours ago

Conversation on conservation with Mr.Dhritiman Mukherjee ,Mr.Arindam Seal and so on

1 day ago

B2B fair is organized by Eastern India Garment Manufactures &Exporters Federation(EIGMEF)

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Emergency at RN Tagore

8 hours ago

Breaking down the boundaries

20 hours ago

Conversation on conservation with Mr.Dhritiman Mukherjee ,Mr.Arindam Seal and so on

1 day ago

General Budget 2019 and Stock market

2 days ago
Copyright © All rights reserved. |

Copyright protected by The Times of Bengal(Media wing of Ullash Media & Productions)