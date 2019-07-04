Emergency at RN Tagore

A 60 year old male patient was admitted at RN Tagore Hospital with a massive intracranial haemorrhage on 1st July 2019. The patient was being treated by team of Neurologists, Neurosurgeons and Critical Care Specialists. He was in a state of coma and Neurosurgery would not have helped the patient to revive. He was subsequently assessed and declared as brain dead on 4th July 2019. The family graciously consented to donate his organs after gentle counselling. Organ allocation has been made by ROTTO, and retrieval of the organs will be done tonight by a surgical team at RN Tagore hospital. Considering his age, the Heart will not be fit for transplant. Since there are no suitable recipients for the Liver, both the kidneys will be retrieved. One Kidney will be transplanted to a patient at RN Tagore Hospital and the other kidney will be carried to SSKM Hospital for transplantation there.

