Engineering Minds meet at an International Conference held at Narula Institute of Technology of JIS Group

We live in an era where demand of industry trained skilled professionals are on the rise. This has direct implications on the probability of getting picked right after passing out from institutes of learning. As part of its ongoing trend of blending industry with academia through submissions of papers and models for future applications ,an international conference on “Future Trends and Technological Advancement in Engineering-2020 (ICFTTAE-2020) was organized by Narula Institute of Technology , flagship college of JIS Group on 31st January and 1st February.

The two day conference aimed to cover future trends and technological advancements in engineering and is in financial and collaboration with The Institutions of Engineering and Technology, IET, UK Kolkata Local Network and technical collaboration with IEI, Kolkata.It provides an international and national exchange of ideas and knowledge exchange where scientists,engineers ,researchers , practitioners of industry and academia and students meet .



Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Maitreyi Ray Kanjilal,Principal , NiT, stated, “ICFTTAE-20202 provides a forum for presentation of high quality submissions based on research,practice,experience,education and emerging results. The huge participation of students in Technical Paper Presentation was the center of attraction of this event. Students from mechanical,civil, electrical and instrumentation engineering attended. The presence of eminent personalities of leading institutes serves to throw light on students gathered here with their profound vision, knowledge of pioneering our nation towards self reliance with innovative applications of science and technology.At the same time this platform allows us to gauge and carve out the future scientists and technologists who can carry forward the nation’s dreams.”

The invited speakers were from premier institutes like MAKAUT, NITs, IIEST, AIT Bangkok, Malaysia, China. There were a total of 85 number of oral presentations. The technical committee of ICFTTAE-2020 had an important role in this regard as they organized the oral presentation session very effectively.”

The inaugural session was graced by the presence of Prof. Saikat Maitra, Honourable Vice-Chancellor of MAKAUT. In his inaugural address, Prof. Maitra highlighted the significance of Reverse Engineering and the essence of nurturing “Young Minds”. He spoke at length on Computational activities. There were over 150 participants for the conference.

The other dignitaries present were Mr. Sankar Mukhopadhyay, Chairman, IET, Prof. Nitin Kumar Tripathi, School of Engineering and Technology, AIT, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Khalid, School of Science and Technology Sunway University, Malaysia and Dr. Anindya Nag, Lecturer, Dongguan University of Technology, Prof. Dr. Goutam Sutradar, Director, NIT Manipur, Swami Vedatitananda, Belur Math and Prof. Subhasis Bhowmik, Dean, R& D, IIEST, Shibpur. and Principal, Narula Institute of Technology.

