Enjoy a star-studded lineup this September on Discovery Plus

Discovery Plus, India’s first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, has a superstar line-up for the month of September. Starting with most awaited Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar to thrilling episodes from television’s longest-running series The Shark Week featuring famous personalities like Mike Tyson, Snoop Dogg and Will Smith; to the extremely popular medical series Dr Pimple Popper; and investigation series Mysteries at the Museum, hosted by Don Wildman. Discovery Plus has it all for its passionate super fans. Download Discovery Plus, if you haven’t already, NOW!

Highlights of the shows that are bound to keep passionate fan communities hooked –

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar:

The wait is over. After PM Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood star and Khiladi Akshay Kumar sets out on a thrilling journey with British adventurer Bear Grylls in the upcoming episode of Into The Wild. With a digital first release, the viewers will witness Khiladi Kumar fight for survival, facing some of the toughest situations on this journey.

Streaming from 11th September

SHARK WEEK: Television’s longest-running, and most anticipated series continues to be the pre-eminent destination for shark programming. SHARK WEEK 2020 will take viewers to Australia and South Africa to see how the global lockdown and reduced amount of human activity on the seas has given sharks the opportunity to reclaim the oceans. In addition, shark experts explore the waters of New Zealand trying to find a nearly 20-foot long, two-ton shark named Fred.