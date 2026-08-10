7 Dogs India release date: Salman Khan unveils release date for Arabic action thriller with Sanjay Dutt

Salman Khan has shared an important update about the upcoming international project featuring him alongside Sanjay Dutt as the film prepares to reach Indian audiences.





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Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s Arabic film gets big-screen release (PC: Twitter)





Salman Khan fans in India have another reason to look forward to AugustWhile the wait continues for his next major Hindi release, the superstar will appear on the big screen sooner than expected in an international action thrillerThe film has already made its way to audiences overseas and created buzz around its star-studded castNow Indian viewers will finally get a chance to watch it in theatresSalman has personally shared the release update with his fans on social media along with the film’s teaserThe project also features his longtime friend and fellow superstar Sanjay Dutt in a special appearance.

When will 7 Dogs release in India?

Salman Khan has revealed that 7 Dogs will release in Indian theatres on August 21, 2026The announcement comes as fans continue to wait for more information about his upcoming Hindi projectsThe Arabic-language action thriller had already reached international audiences in May this yearWith its India release now confirmed, the film is expected to attract attention largely because of Salman’s presence alongside Sanjay DuttSalman shared the update through his Instagram Story and posted the teaser of the movie for his followers.

Who stars in 7 Dogs?

7 Dogs is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall FallahThe film features Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz in the lead along with Monica BellucciSalman Khan and Sanjay Dutt appear in cameo rolesAlthough their screen time is expected to be limited compared with the main cast their presence has already become one of the biggest talking points around the movie in India.

The pairing is also familiar to Bollywood audiencesThe two actors have shared the screen several times over the years and their friendship has remained a popular topic among fans.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s action scene created buzz

Earlier this year a video linked to 7 Dogs spread across social mediaFans claimed that the clip showed an action sequence featuring Salman and SanjayThe appearance of the two stars together immediately caught attentionTheir combination in an action setting became a talking point among fans who were excited to see them share the screen again.

How did 7 Dogs perform overseas?

The film reportedly received a strong response in international marketsAccording to reports it crossed the $23 million mark in worldwide gross collectionsThe India release will now provide another test for the filmWith Salman and Sanjay’s popularity in the country the movie could attract viewers who may not usually follow Arabic-language cinema.

What are Salman Khan’s upcoming films?

While 7 Dogs arrives in India on August 21 Salman Khan’s fans are also waiting for updates on MaatrubhumiIn the meantime the actor is working on SVC63 which stars Nayanthara and is directed by Vamshi PaidipallyThe film is scheduled for an Eid release next yearMeanwhile, Sanjay Dutt also has several projects in the pipelineApart from 7 Dogs he is associated with films including Baap and Khalnayak Returns.