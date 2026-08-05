Aaradhya Bachchan’s namaste gesture for paps wins hearts, netizens say ‘Just like mom’

A simple gesture from Aaradhya Bachchan has become the talk of social mediaAs she greeted the paparazzi with folded hands while leaving Mumbai airport with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, fans couldn’t stop praising her humility and sweet gesture





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Aaradhya Bachchan greets paparazzi with namaste at Mumbai airport (PC: Instagram)





Celebrity airport appearances often grab attention, but this time it wasn’t a glamorous outfit or a dramatic moment that got people talkingInstead, it was Aaradhya Bachchan’s simple yet thoughtful gesture that left the internet impressedReturning to Mumbai with her parents, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and a warm smile before making her way out of the airportThe brief interaction quickly made its way across social media, with many calling it a reflection of good manners and graceful upbringingAs the video continues to circulate online, fans have been sharing their thoughts on the heartwarming moment

Aaradhya Bachchan greets paparazzi with a warm ‘namaste’

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night after a trip abroad and were photographed at the airport by paparazziAbhishek Bachchan walked ahead and greeted airport staff, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya followed close behind in coordinated black outfits.

As cameras turned towards them, Aaradhya smiled, folded her hands and greeted the photographers with “namaste”. The gesture lasted only a few seconds, but it instantly caught everyone’s attentionVideos from the airport soon went viral across Instagram and X.

Watch viral video:

Netizens react to Aaradhya Bachchan’s sweet gesture at Mumbai airport for paparazzi

Soon after the video surfaced online, social media users flooded the comments section with appreciation for Aaradhya’s behaviourMany described her as “Just like her mother”, “well-mannered”, “grounded” and “respectful”, while others praised Aishwarya and Abhishek for raising their daughter with humility despite growing up in one of Bollywood’s most famous families.

Several fans commented that simple gestures like greeting people with folded hands reflect good valuesOthers admired how calm and confident Aaradhya appeared despite being surrounded by camerasWhile celebrity children often find themselves under public scrutiny, this particular moment received overwhelmingly positive reactions from internet users.

About Aaradhya Bachchan

Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and the granddaughter of legendary icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya BachchanThis isn’t the first time Aaradhya has drawn attention for her polite interactions in publicOver the years, she has often been seen accompanying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to public events and international appearances, including the Cannes Film Festival and other fashion events.

She is often noted by the public for her polite manner and respectful greetings during public appearances.