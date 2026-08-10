After Dhanush’s Tamil pride remark, CM Vijay urges people to keep it beyond politics: 'No need to...'

Tamil identity takes centre stage as actor Dhanush’s remarks find support from Tamil Nadu CM Vijay who stresses the deeper emotional value attached to the language.





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After Dhanush, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay calls for Tamil pride (PC: Twitter)





Tamil language and identity have once again become a talking point in Tamil Nadu after actor Dhanush and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay spoke about the importance of staying connected to TamilThe discussion comes at a time when the state has taken a clear step towards giving the Tamil Thai Vazhthu a formal place at the beginning of government programmesFor Vijay, the issue is bigger than a political argumentHe described Tamil as something closely tied to the emotions and identity of its peopleHis remarks also came just days after Dhanush urged students to value their mother tongue instead of treating English as a measure of success.

What did Vijay say about Tamil?

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, Vijay said Tamil carries a meaning that goes well beyond its use as a language“Tamil isn’t just a languageIt’s an attitude, a culture, a thoughtIt’s love, to put it simplyTamil is not only a language, but also our life and emotions,” he said.

Vijay also compared the purity of one’s mother tongue with that of one’s motherHis remarks came as the Assembly unanimously passed a resolution making the singing of Tamil Thai Vazhthu mandatory before government events.

Vijay says Tamil Thai Vazhthu should not become a political issue

The Chief Minister also addressed the political debate surrounding the state songHe argued that singing Tamil Thai Vazhthu should not be viewed as something that challenges India’s political system or national unity.

“Singing the Tamil Thai Vazhthu is not against the political system or India’s unity,” Vijay saidHe added, “On the contrary, it reflects the nation’s high principle of unity in diversityThere’s no need to make this demand of singing the Tamil Thai Vazhthu first into a political debate.” Under the resolution, Tamil Thai Vazhthu will be performed at the start of programmes held at educational institutions, universities, government offices and public sector undertakings across Tamil Nadu.

See viral video of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay here

Dhanush had made a similar appeal to students

Vijay’s comments came shortly after Dhanush addressed students at a school event in Chennai and encouraged them to take greater pride in knowing TamilDhanush recalled that he was more comfortable with Tamil than English during his school yearsHe said he found it disappointing that some students today may be fluent in English but struggle to read or write their mother tongue.

The actor also shared an experience from working on a French production in BelgiumAccording to Dhanush, the people he worked with considered knowledge of one’s mother tongue essential while viewing English as an additional skill.

Tamil pride has a long history in Kollywood

Dhanush and Vijay are not the only Tamil actors to speak publicly about the importance of the languageEarlier, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has also expressed his affection for Tamil on public platformsHis famous words “Uyire urave Tamizhe” (My life, my relative/kin, oh Tamil!) have become closely associated with his views on the language.

The latest remarks from Vijay and Dhanush therefore fit into a much larger conversation about Tamil identityTheir emphasis is not simply on speaking the language but on preserving the cultural and emotional connection that comes with it.