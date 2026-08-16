Anurag Kashyap’s girlfriend Shubhra Shetty: Who is she, what does she do and how did they meet?

Anurag Kashyap and Shubhra Shetty’s love story: Who is his longtime girlfriend? The couple gets emotional while opening up about their age gap and relationship.





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Anurag Kashyap and Shubhra Shetty’s love story





While filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has spent decades in the public eye, his longtime partner Shubhra Shetty has largely chosen to stay away from itNow, the couple has opened up about their relationship in a candid conversation with Janice Sequeira, giving fans a glimpse into their love story, the age gap that has often been discussed and the challenges they faced together. The conversation became particularly emotional when Shubhra recalled a moment from the early days of their relationship that made Kashyap realise how much he wanted to live for the relationship.

Who is Shubhra Shetty?

Shubhra Shetty is in her 30s and has maintained a relatively private life despite being in a long-term relationship with Anurag KashyapShe previously worked as an assistant director at Phantom Films, Kashyap’s production company.

Her relationship with the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker came into the spotlight nearly a decade ago after Kashyap shared pictures of the two on InstagramSince then, their age difference has often been a topic of public discussion.

Anurag Kashyap talks about their age difference

Kashyap is 53, while Shubhra is in her 30sThe couple has been together for more than a decade and currently lives in Bengaluru after Kashyap moved away from MumbaiDuring the interview, Kashyap admitted that he had been more conscious about their age difference, particularly as he grew older while Shubhra continued to look much the same. “We’ve had our share of troublesWe’ve had our momentsWe have been self-conscious,” he said.

Shubhra corrected him, pointing out that he had been more conscious about the relationship. Kashyap agreed and explained that there was a phase when he tried to distance himself from the relationship because he became increasingly conscious of their age gap. “At one point, I became so conscious, I was trying so hard to push it away,” he said.

He added that Shubhra’s youthful appearance sometimes made him even more aware of their age difference.

Shubhra reveals why Kashyap wanted her to find her own path

Shubhra explained that Kashyap’s hesitation was also connected to his concern that she should have the freedom to experience life and figure herself out independently. She said that Kashyap had already gone through many experiences in life and was therefore more certain about what love meant to himHowever, she was still in her 20s when their relationship began and was figuring out her own identity.

According to Shubhra, Kashyap encouraged her to go out, experience life and find her own way, even if that eventually meant finding her way back to him.

Anurag Kashyap gets emotional recalling their early days

The conversation took an emotional turn when Shubhra recalled something she had casually said during the early phase of their relationship. She remembered telling Kashyap that being in love was on her bucket list and that she could happily die after experiencing itWhile she meant it casually, Kashyap took the statement seriously.

According to Shubhra, he told her that before their relationship, he had never been afraid of dyingBut being with her had changed that because, for the first time, he felt he had found something worth living for.

As Shubhra narrated the incident during the interview, Kashyap became emotional and teared up.

Does Anurag Kashyap want to get married again?

The couple also addressed the question of marriage. When asked about getting married for the third time, Kashyap said Shubhra does not believe in marriageHowever, when asked whether he would want to get married again, he made it clear that what mattered most to him was being with her. “I’m very happy to be with herI want to be with herSo, whatever that takes,” he said.

Kashyap also spoke about one of his biggest insecurities as he grows older — wanting to remain healthy enough to spend as much time as possible with the people he loves. He said that he is happy with what they have found together and does not want to lose it.

Shubhra’s parents initially had concerns

Shubhra also spoke about how her parents reacted when she began dating KashyapShe was around 20 at the time, while the filmmaker was considerably older and had already been married twice and had a childShe said her parents understandably had concerns about the relationshipHowever, they eventually accepted their daughter’s decision.

Over the years, Shubhra and Kashyap have continued their relationship despite the attention surrounding their age differenceToday, they live together in Bengaluru and have largely kept their personal life away from the mainstream spotlight.