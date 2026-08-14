Awarapan 2 review: Emraan Hashmi proves why Shivam Pandit is still a fan favourite

Awarapan 2 review: Emraan Hashmi rose to fame with bold romantic thrillers under Vishesh Films, including Murder (2004) and Awarapan (2007)Watching him return to one of his most loved characters in 2026, you don’t feel there has been a 19-year gapRead the full review.





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Awarapan 2 Review(PC-Youtube)





After watching the first-day, first-show screening, one thing was clear from the houseful shows: the whole of Bollywood is on one side, and Emraan Hashmi is on the other19 years after Awarapan (2007), the actor returns as Shivam Pandit, and the biggest surprise is that it never feels like he has been away from the characterHe is still the same Shivam we thought was dead, but this time, he comes with more maturity, more pain and a different purpose.

Awarapan 2′s story follows Shivam, who gets involved in the rescue of a young orphan girl, AaliyahHer parents are killed and she is kidnapped by a Bangkok-based gangster involved in human traffickingShivam is asked by an Interpol officer to enter the gang and find herHe joins the organisation as its new head of security and crosses paths with Zara, played by Disha PataniAs the story moves forward, Shivam discovers that there is much more to the mission than he initially expected.

The film takes some time to settle inThe first half feels slow in places, with songs arriving at regular intervalsHowever, things become more engaging after the intervalThere are several layers to the story, including references to the first Awarapan, old clips and flashbacks that remind you of Shivam’s pastFor fans of the 2007 film, these moments are pure nostalgia.

The emotional heart of the film comes from Shivam’s bond with the little girlHis character is once again driven by love, pain and redemptionEven after everything he has been through, Shivam continues to carry the memories of the woman he lovedHis journey is now about fulfilling her wish and helping people who are trapped and helplessThat emotional motivation gives the character a different depth this time.

And yes, Shivam Pandit is still a mass favouriteEmraan Hashmi gets plenty of action moments, but it is his ability to underplay the emotional scenes that makes the character workHe doesn’t try too hard to recreate the old ShivamInstead, he allows the character to growThere is a maturity in his performance that fits the 19-year gap perfectly.

Disha Patani as Zara leaves an impression and shares good chemistry with EmraanHowever, her character could have been written with more depthIt seems to be underutilised, given the importance of her trackEven the villain Zorawar, played by Puran Gabbi, doesn’t quite strike the fear that one expectsAt times, he comes across as more funny than scary.

Shabana Azmi as Nafeesa is a welcome addition to the film and she brings her trademark gravitas and presence to the storyBut her character could have been written with more menace and a stronger, more dangerous edge.

Suvinder Vicky plays Jaideep, Zorawar’s right-hand man, and delivers a solid performanceHe brings intensity and adds considerable weight to the filmOver the past few years, he has built a strong following with the kind of challenging roles he has chosen, and Awarapan 2 is another example of his ability to make an impactHis tough and commanding screen presence stands out.

The screenplay has enough twists and turns to keep you interested, but some of them are predictableA few scenes feel unnecessary, while the production scale could have been biggerThe climax too could have delivered a stronger impactNitin Kakkar’s direction is decent but doesn’t always match the emotional potential of the story.

The music is one of the biggest strengths of Awarapan 2. Tera Mera Rishta immediately brings back memories of the originalToh Phir Aao gets another beautiful rendition, while Piya Ghar Aaya gets a contemporary club treatmentLaado is given a more sentimental farewell feelVe Junoon also adds to the emotional atmosphereThe songs are composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh ChandelThe original music continues to hold a special place, and the new treatment works largely because of the nostalgia attached to these songs.

What works most in Awarapan 2 is that it doesn’t completely depend on nostalgiaIt uses the original film’s emotional world to tell a new storyThe old Aaliyah flashbacks, references to the first film and Shivam’s memories will particularly appeal to those who grew up watching Awarapan.

Awarapan 2 has its flawsThe pacing in the first half, a predictable few twists, an underwhelming villain and a climax that could have been stronger hold it backBut when Emraan Hashmi appears as Shivam Pandit, the film finds its soul.

Verdict:

Awarapan 2 brings back the magic of love, pain and redemption with convictionIt may not be as impactful as the original, but Emraan makes sure that the legacy of Shivam Pandit remains intactFor Emraan Hashmi fans, Shivam Pandit fans and anyone who still has Tera Mera Rishta on their playlist, this comeback is worth watching.

Rating: 3/5