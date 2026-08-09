Baruipur Police District Observes Road Safety Week 2026 with a Strong Message of Responsible Driving

By Oindrila Dey & Rajannya Purkait Kolkata, August 2026:

Baruipur Police District, in association with the Narendrapur Traffic Guard, observed “Road Safety Week 2026” with the objective of creating greater awareness among citizens about traffic rules, responsible driving and road safety.

The programme was organised as part of a wider road-safety awareness initiative of West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police, focusing on encouraging citizens to adopt safe and disciplined road practices.

The event was attended by DrArvind Kumar Anand, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Baruipur Police District, Shri Debashish Dhar, Ex-IPS and MLA, Sonarpur Uttar, along with senior police officials, traffic personnel, guests, volunteers and members of the community.

During the programme, speakers highlighted the importance of following traffic regulations and taking individual responsibility for road safetySpecial emphasis was placed on the use of helmets and seat belts, avoiding mobile-phone use while driving, never driving under the influence of alcohol, observing speed limits and maintaining proper lane and traffic discipline.

The event also featured an engaging awareness programme involving police personnel, community members and volunteers, reinforcing the message that road safety is a shared responsibility.

With the campaign’s core message of “Awareness Today, Safe Life Tomorrow,” the organisers urged citizens to make responsible road behaviour a daily habit.

Baruipur Police District and Narendrapur Traffic Guard reiterated that every life on the road matters, and collective awareness and responsible behaviour can play a crucial role in reducing road accidents and making roads safer for everyone.

Key Message:

Follow Traffic Rules • Wear a Helmet • Wear a Seat Belt • Don’t Use Mobile While Driving • Don’t Drink and Drive • Respect Speed Limits • Save Lives