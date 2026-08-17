Batwara 1947 box office collection day 3: Sunday brings setback for Sunny Deol film amid Awarapan 2 clash

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol’s film drops on Sunday, earns Rs 26.50 crore in weekend





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Batwara 1947 box office collection (PC-Instagram)





Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 has had a slow start at the box office, and the film failed to maintain its Saturday momentum on SundayThe period drama ended its opening weekend with Rs 26.50 crore net in India, putting it significantly behind Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. The film, which also stars Preity Zinta and is backed by Aamir Khan, released on August 14 and has received mixed reactions from audiences and critics.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 earned Rs 7.25 crore net in India on Sunday (Day 3). The film had collected Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, meaning Sunday’s earnings were around 46% lower than its Day 2 collection.

The film opened with Rs 5.75 crore on Friday before witnessing a jump on SaturdayHowever, the sharp fall on Sunday has affected its overall opening weekend numbers.

Batwara 1947 opening weekend collection

The Sunny Deol starrer has collected Rs 26.50 crore net in India in its first three days.

Day-wise collection:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 5.75 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 13.50 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 7.25 crore

Total: Rs 26.50 crore net

The film’s India gross collection stands at around Rs 31.61 crore, while its worldwide gross collection is reportedly around Rs 37 crore.

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2

The Sunny Deol’s film has faced stiff competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which released on the same day. Awarapan 2 has emerged as the clear winner of the box office clashThe film has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark in India in its opening weekend, creating a significant gap between the two releases. The difference in their box office performance has become even more noticeable after Batwara 1947’s Sunday drop.

Can Batwara 1947 recover?

Reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 120 crore, Batwara 1947 has a long way to go before recovering its investment through the Indian box office. The film’s Monday collection will now be crucialA strong hold on the first working day could give the Sunny Deol starrer some much-needed momentum, while another major drop could make its theatrical run more challenging.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of the Partition of IndiaThe film brings Sunny Deol and Santoshi together again after their previous collaborations, including Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol, among othersIt released in theatres on August 14, 2026.