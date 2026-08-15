CINI Organises Street Drama in Kolkata to Raise Awareness on Drowning Prevention

By Ankita & Rajannya-

Kolkata, August 14, 2026: A busy corner of Kolkata’s New Market area turned into a small stage on Friday as the Child in Need Institute (CINI) organised a street corner drama to raise awareness about drowning prevention.

Held near Simpark Mall, the 10–15 minute performance was part of CINI’s awareness activities following World Drowning Prevention DayThrough a simple street performance, the initiative aimed to draw public attention to water safety and the need for greater awareness to prevent drowning incidents.

The programme was organised around the theme ‘Unite to Turn the Tide’, focusing on key messages from the Government of India’s Strategic Framework for Drowning Prevention.

Adding a patriotic touch to the initiative, participants also respectfully carried the National Flag in the spirit of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

The street drama provided a direct and engaging way to reach people in a public space and highlight the importance of staying alert and taking basic precautions around water.