Did Brett Lee date Preity Zinta? Former cricketer breaks silence on years-old speculation

Brett Lee has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his equation with Preity ZintaThe former Australian fast bowler revealed that their bond has always been based on friendship.





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Brett Lee finally addresses Preity Zinta dating speculation (PC: Meta AI)





Australian cricket legend Brett Lee has finally spoken about the dating rumours that once connected him with Bollywood star Preity ZintaThe speculation began during his association with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) when Zinta was the team’s co-ownerAfter years of curiosity among fans, Lee has now made it clear that their relationship was always based on friendship and mutual respectHe recalled his bond with the actor and explained why the rumours never affected himHis statement also brings back memories of one of the most discussed celebrity-cricket friendships from the IPL era.

Brett Lee breaks silence on Preity Zinta dating rumours

Brett Lee addressed the long-running speculation during an interview with Bombay TimesTalking about the rumours that linked him with Preity Zinta, the former Australian fast bowler firmly denied any romantic relationship with the actor.

Lee said, “Here’s your scoop — I never dated a Bollywood actressPreity Zinta and I were, and still are, great friendsShe was the boss of the Punjab team back thenShe’s an incredibly smart woman, and I have a lot of respect for herStories like that never bothered me because I always knew the truthPeople can speculate all they want, but I never let it affect me.” The cricketer added that he always focused on his work and did not allow outside discussions to influence his personal or professional life.

How the rumours around Brett Lee and Preity Zinta started?

The rumours about Brett Lee and Preity Zinta became popular between 2008 and 2011 when Lee was playing for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier LeagueTheir frequent appearances together during team events led to speculation about their equation.

The discussion became stronger after the two were photographed together at a restaurant in MumbaiHowever, Preity had already addressed the rumours back in 2010 and made it clear that there was nothing beyond friendship between themShe had written, “I think being romantically linked to Brett every year is outdated and stale news now! So sorry to say folks NO NEWS here! FRIENDS yeesss.”

Brett Lee and Preity Zinta’s personal lives

Brett Lee’s personal life also went through several changes over the yearsHe married Elizabeth Kemp in 2006 and the couple welcomed a son before separating after two yearsTheir divorce was finalised in 2009Later, Lee married Lana Anderson in 2014 and the couple have two children together.

On the other hand, Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles in 2016The couple welcomed twins through surrogacy in 2021 and have kept their family life mostly private.

Preity Zinta’s upcoming film Batwara 1947

On the work front, Preity Zinta is set to mark her powerful return with Batwara 1947, which is set to release in theatres on August 14Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the historical drama explores the emotional impact of the 1947 PartitionThe film also stars Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. The project focuses on themes of humanity, resilience and relationships during one of the most challenging periods in Indian history.