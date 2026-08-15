Farah Khan reveals daughters Anya and Diva are insecure about their appearance: 'They feel...'

Farah Khan has spoken candidly about her daughters Anya and Diva and revealed that the teenagers sometimes struggle with insecurities about their appearance.





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Farah Khan with daughters Anya and Diva (PC: Instagram)





Farah Khan has always been quite open about her life, but when it comes to her children, she has largely kept things privateIn a recent YouTube vlog, the filmmaker spoke about a side of her daughters Anya and Diva that many may not know aboutThe conversation came up while she was chatting with Lock Upp 2 contestant Akanksha Choudhary about confidence, appearance and how people see themselvesFarah revealed that even her daughters sometimes struggle with insecurities about their looks.

The candid moment came after Akanksha spoke about her own experience of lacking confidence when she was youngerHer admission prompted Farah to share that Anya and Diva have faced similar feelings despite growing up in a loving and supportive family.

Farah Khan says her daughters feel ‘very ugly’

During the conversation, Akanksha opened up about how she used to consider herself the “ugliest” person in the world when she was youngerShe said, “Main toh mujhe sabse ugly lagti thi duniya mei”She also showed Farah some of her old pictures and spoke about the insecurities she had during her teenage years.

Farah then brought up her daughters and said, “Please meet my daughters then! Even they feel that they are very ugly.” Akanksha, who has met Anya and Diva, immediately disagreed with the assessment and told Farah that she finds them very cute.