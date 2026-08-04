Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on Aamir Khan's Lalkaara exit reports after Sidhant Gupta’s casting update: ‘How do I...’

Farhan Akhtar has addressed the reports surrounding his connection with Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara following Sidhant Gupta’s reported addition to the cast.





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Farhan Akhtar on Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara rumours (PC: Twitter)





Farhan Akhtar has finally addressed reports about his alleged exit from Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming sports drama Lalkaara. The actor clarified his position after reports claimed that he had stepped away from the project due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming RD Burman biopicFarhan revealed that the situation was different from what was being reported and shared that he was never officially part of the film’s castWhile his acting association with the project remains unclear, he continues to be connected with the movie as a producer.

Farhan Akhtar clarifies his association with Lalkaara

During an interaction with Variety India, Farhan Akhtar responded to reports suggesting that he had exited Lalkaara after Sidhant Gupta replaced him in the filmAddressing the speculation, Farhan said, “How do I exit a project when I had never even entered it officially?”

He further explained that actors often receive offers for several projects during their careersSome of those projects move forward while others do not reach the signing stageFarhan said, “In an actor’s career, many projects are offered; some they sign and some they don’t.” His statement cleared the confusion around his reported exit and suggested that his name was linked to the film during discussions but he was never officially confirmed as part of the cast.

Reports about Farhan’s role in Aamir Khan’s film

Earlier reports suggested that Farhan was expected to play an important role in Lalkaara, which is being developed by Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh GowarikerThe film is based on the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series and is expected to explore themes of cricket rivalry friendship and national emotions.

According to previous reports, Farhan was said to have stepped away from the project because of his busy schedule with the RD Burman biopic directed by Neeraj PandeyHowever, the actor has now clarified that there was no official exit as he was never formally signed for the roleMeanwhile, actor Sidhant Gupta has reportedly joined the project in the role that was earlier linked with Farhan.

Farhan Akhtar remains connected as producer

Although Farhan will not reportedly appear as an actor in Lalkaara, he remains involved with the film as a producerThe project is being backed by Excel Entertainment, the production house led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh SidhwaniThe film marks another collaboration between Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker after their successful partnership in LagaanAamir is expected to portray cricket legend Lala Amarnath in the historical sports drama.

Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming projects

Farhan currently has several major projects lined upHe will portray legendary sitar player and composer Pandit Ravi Shankar in The Beatles- A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by British filmmaker Sam Mendes.

Meanwhile, Farhan’s much-awaited RD Burman biopic will see Farhan Akhtar stepping into the shoes of the legendary music composer and requires him to understand Burman’s life, musical journey and unique creative styleFarhan has shared that portraying two iconic musicians from different eras is a challenging responsibility and he needs to approach each role with a completely different mindset.