Kolkata’s First-Ever Biryani Eating Competition, ‘The Biryani Man 2026’, Concludes With A Thrilling Grand Finale Hosted By Shiraz Golden Restaurant

Celebrating Kolkata’s everlasting love for biryani while marking its iconic 85th anniversary, Shiraz Golden Restaurant successfully hosted the Grand Finale of ‘The Biryani Man 2026’ – Kolkata’s first-ever biryani eating competition – today, at the Hotel Siamton Inn ShirazThe high-octane culinary finale brought together 25 shortlisted finalists for the ultimate test of appetite, speed and endurance.

The grand finale was judged by Mr Shahhanshah Mirza, the great great grandson of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah along with the Partners of Shiraz Golden Restaurant, Mr Ishtiaque Ahmad, Mr Akhtar Hasnain & Dr Raghib Hasnain who cheered on the contestants.

Following a nationwide registration drive from 1st July to 21st July, 2026 across all Shiraz outlets, digital platforms and outdoor QR touchpoints, 25 finalists were selected through a LIVE Lucky Draw on 22nd July, 2026 on Shiraz’s official Facebook pagePrior to the commencement of the contest, a health check of the contestants were conducted by the healthcare experts from Mediview Hospital.

To qualify for scoring, participants had to clear a mandatory benchmark of two full platesBeyond this threshold, every additional plate consumed counted toward their final scoreUnder the strict scrutiny of official judges and supervisors, the high-stakes contest witnessed an unprecedented display of passion and appetite.

Among the esteemed finalists who showcased remarkable spirit and speed were MsSwarnali Roy, Mr Somnath Nath, MrSrikanta Shaw, MdTaukeer Quraishi, MrSuvendra Seal, MrSkShadav, MrSandip Basu Thakur, MrPramit Kumar Das, MrShirsajit Mukherjee, MdGhulam Yazdani, MrSampad Basu Thakur, MrSubhankar Chowdhury, MrSudip Kumar Das, MrChiranjit Biswas, MrPV Jayshankar, MrSaddam, MrSoumitra Das, MrDebrit Goswami, MrSaikat Foujdar, MsPoulomi Ganguly, MrRahul Modak, MdZubair, MrParikshit Ray, MrNaveen Kumar and MrAtish Chakraborty.

At the conclusion of the nail-biting timer, the eventual winner, MrPramit Kumar Das emerged victorious by out-eating the competition by consuming a staggering total of five plates of mutton biryani (Approx 3.5 Kgs)The winner was officially crowned with the prestigious ‘The Biryani Man 2026’ Crown and awarded the exclusive Lifetime Free Biryani Card, which entitles him to dine-in for a complimentary plate of Shiraz’s signature Mutton Biryani at any of the Shiraz Golden Restaurant outlets once a week for life.

In addition to the champion’s glory, every participant in the finale received a 3-Year Shiraz Loyalty Card offering exclusive dining discounts across all outlets, along with a participation certificate.

“Witnessing the electric atmosphere today was a remarkable moment in Shiraz’s 85-years journeyThe sheer passion, endurance and love for biryani displayed by every single participant was truly overwhelmingWe are deeply grateful to the people of Kolkata for making ‘The Biryani Man 2026’ an unforgettable celebration of heritage, flavour and community,” said Mr Ishtiaque Ahmad, Partner, Shiraz Golden Restaurant.

“The intensity and sportsmanship during the finale were beyond our expectationsWatching all 25 finalists push their boundaries while keeping the spirit of fair play intact was fantasticIt was an engaging contested battle, and every finalist proved themselves to be a true biryani champion,” said Mr Akhtar Hasnain, Partner, Shiraz Golden Restaurant.

“With an intense endurance event of this scale, ensuring the health and complete medical safety of all our participants were our topmost concernThanks to our dedicated medical team and doctors from Mediview Nursing Home for providing complete medical vigilence, all 25 finalists competed under complete medical vigilance.” added Dr Raghib Hasnain, Partner, Shiraz Golden Restaurant.

“The Biryaniman 2026” competition was partnered with 91.9 Friends FM, The Eken-Kerala e Kurukshetra and Mediview Nursing Home for their seamless support in executing the same.

With the conclusion of The Biryani Man 2026, Shiraz Golden Restaurant has set a new benchmark in experiential celebrations, bringing together great food, cinematic excitement, and community spirit.

About Shiraz Golden Restaurant

Shiraz Golden Restaurant is one of the few Awadhi restaurants that continues to carry forward its rich culinary legacy through the traditional “Dum Pukht” style of cookingOver the years, Shiraz has evolved while preserving its authentic flavours and heritageFor more than eight decades, its iconic outlet at the intersection of Park Street and Mullick Bazaar has remained one of Kolkata’s most popular dining destinationsToday, Shiraz Golden Restaurant continues to serve patrons through multiple outlets across the city.