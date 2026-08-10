Kumar Sanu reacts to Udit Narayan viral concert kiss controversy with a witty remark Na maine chumma

Kumar Sanu has seemingly taken a playful dig at Udit Narayan’s viral concert kiss controversyHere’s what the veteran singer said while talking about his female fan following.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/kumar-sanu-reacts-to-udit-narayans-viral-concert-kiss-controversy-with-a-witty-remark-na-maine-chumma-na-liya-8497930/ Copy









Kumar Sanu takes a playful dig at Udit Narayan’s kiss controversy (PC: Twitter)





Kumar Sanu’s voice has been part of countless romantic songs, and the singer has had a massive female fan following since the 1990sBut when the veteran singer was recently asked about the attention he received from female fans during the peak of his career, his answer took an unexpected turnSanu made a witty remark about never kissing or being kissed by his fans – a comment that immediately reminded many of Udit Narayan’s viral concert controversyRather than making a serious statement about his fellow singer, Sanu appeared to keep things light and let his humour do the talkingThe remark has now caught attention on social media.

Kumar Sanu reacts to Udit Narayan’s viral kiss controversy

During a recent interview with The Lallantop, Kumar Sanu spoke about his popularity among female fans and the kind of attention he received during the height of his careerWhile answering the question, the singer made a cheeky reference that appeared to be aimed at Udit Narayan’s much-popular kiss controversy.

Sanu said, “Nahi mereko ko koi chumma wumma nahi khayaNa maine kisi ko khayaNa toh me chumma dia, na liyaMaine woh sab nahi kiya”, which translates to, “Nobody kissed me, and I didn’t kiss anyone eitherI neither gave a kiss nor received oneI didn’t do any of that.” His comment was made in a light-hearted manner, but it was hard for viewers not to connect it with Udit Narayan’s viral concert video.

The remark quickly drew attention because of the controversy that surrounded Udit in 2025, when a video from one of his concerts went viral on social media.

About Udit Narayan’s viral kiss concert video

In February 2025, a video from Udit Narayan’s live concert surfaced online and sparked a major debateIn the clip, the singer was seen interacting with female fans who had approached him during his performance of the popular song Tip Tip Barsa PaaniOne interaction showed a fan kissing him on the cheek, after which Udit appeared to kiss her on the lips.

The video led to widespread criticism on social media, with many questioning the singer’s behaviour towards his fansUdit later addressed the backlash and said that his actions were an expression of affection towards his fans.