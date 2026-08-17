Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor Ashwin Mushran’s car hits scooter in Goa, case registered after two get injured

A road incident involving actor Ashwin Mushran has drawn attention after a car and scooter collided in Goa, leaving two people injured.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/lage-raho-munna-bhai-actor-ashwin-mushrans-car-hits-scooter-in-goa-case-registered-after-two-get-injured-8503771/ Copy









Ashwin Mushran’s car collides with scooter in Goa (PC: Twitter)





Actor Ashwin Mushran was involved in a road accident in Goa after the car in which he was travelling with his wife collided with a scooterThe incident took place in Quepem village and left two people riding the scooter seriously injuredPolice have registered a case against the driver of Mushran’s car as they investigate the circumstances of the collisionThe incident later drew further attention after a video showing a confrontation between the actor his wife and a local surfaced on social mediaMushran who has appeared in several popular Bollywood films was reportedly not available for comment.

What happened in Goa?

The accident took place on Saturday in Goa’s Quepem areaAccording to police the car carrying Ashwin Mushran and his wife collided with a scooter that was coming from the opposite directionTwo people who were riding the scooter were injured in the crashPolice described their injuries as severe and have begun looking into the circumstances that led to the collision.

Case registered against the driver

A case has been registered against Mushran’s driver Vasant Puttappa Laman, who was behind the wheel when the accident happenedA senior police official said the investigation is underwayMushran and his wife were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the incident but the case has been registered against the driver.

The accident was followed by a confrontation at the spotA local identified as Amol Kanekar along with others reportedly confronted Mushran and his wife after the collisionA video of the exchange has since surfaced on social media and attracted attentionThe footage shows an argument between the local the actor and his wife following the accidentAs of now, Mushran has not publicly commented on the incident so far.

See viral video of accident related to Ashwin Mushran here

Who is Ashwin Mushran?

Ashwin Mushran is a versatile Indian actor and prominent voice-over artistAn alumnus of The Drama Studio London he began his screen career with The Great Indian Comedy ShowHe later became widely recognised for his supporting roles in films such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Life in a… Metro, Fashion, Quick Gun Murugun, Sanju and Vijay 69.

Mushran has also built a varied career across television and streaming platformsHis notable projects include Rana Naidu, Taaza Khabar, Escaype Live and Kulfi Kumar BajewalaApart from screen acting he has remained connected with theatre and has toured internationally with plays including Pune HighwayHis work as a voice artist has also been widely recognisedHe notably voiced the Professor in the Hindi version of Money Heist.