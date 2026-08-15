Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra breaks silence on being called undeserving winner, says 'If not me then...'

Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra responds to trolls calling her an undeserving winner and addresses claims that the reality show was biased





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Shreya Kalra (PC: Instagram)





Winning a reality show does not always mean the criticism ends with the finaleFor Shreya Kalra, the celebrations after lifting the Lock Upp 2 trophy have come alongside a wave of questions from viewers who feel she did not deserve the winWhile many fans supported her journey, a section of social media users accused the show of being scripted or biased in her favourShreya has now decided to address the criticism herselfDuring an Instagram question-and-answer session, a fan directly told her that people believed she was an “undeserving” winner and that the show was biasedInstead of ignoring the comment, Shreya gave a pointed response and questioned who should have won if not her.

Shreya Kalra says ‘If not me then who?’

Responding to the criticism, Shreya said, “You tell me if not me then who?” She then pointed towards some of the twists and advantages seen during the season, asking why viewers did not raise the same concerns at those points.

She questioned why the show was not called biased when contestants were brought back after eviction, when a contestant was kept in the secret room or when an advantage was taken away from her and given to another contestant. During a question-and-answer session on Instagram, when someone asked, “People are saying you didn’t deserve itIt was biased.” Reacting to this, she said, “You tell me if not me then who?” She said, “Why didn’t people call the show biased when contestants were brought back? Why didn’t they call the show biased when they were kept in the secret room? Why didn’t they say it was biased when an advantage was taken away from me and given to someone else? Why didn’t they say it then? (Mic drop ho chuka hai guys) The mic has already dropped, guys.”

Her comments come days after she lifted the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 trophyShreya won the show with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore, with Shivangi Joshi finishing as the first runner-up.

Lock Upp 2 controversy over Shreya Kalra’s win

Shreya’s victory has been one of the major talking points since the finaleSome viewers questioned the result, while others defended her gameplay and felt she remained one of the most visible contestants throughout the seasonOnline discussions have remained divided, with some fans calling her win undeserving and others arguing that her strong presence and ability to stay involved in the show’s tasks and conflicts made her a deserving finalist.

The controversy also led to questions about host Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, with some viewers accusing her of favouring ShreyaFarah has rejected the allegations, while Shreya’s latest response makes it clear that she is not backing away from her victory.