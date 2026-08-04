Mrunal Thakur takes strong stand against AI deepfake content, warns of legal action: 'Formal notice...'

Mrunal Thakur has taken a firm stand against the misuse of artificial intelligence after deepfake content involving her surfaced onlineThe actor has warned those creating or sharing such material that legal action may follow





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Mrunal Thakur (PC: Instagram)





Technology has changed the way people create and share content online, but it has also created new challenges for public figures dealing with fake and misleading materialActor Mrunal Thakur has now spoken out against the misuse of artificial intelligence, sending a strong message to those using her identity for deepfake contentThe actor has made it clear that such actions are unacceptable and that she is prepared to take legal steps if the misuse continuesHer statement has once again brought attention to the growing concerns around AI-generated videos, images, and the impact they can have on a person’s privacy and reputation. As deepfake technology becomes more advanced, many celebrities have raised concerns about how easily fake content can spread onlineMrunal’s warning highlights a larger conversation about digital responsibility and protecting individuals from unauthorised use of their identity.

Mrunal Thakur warns against AI deepfake misuse

Mrunal Thakur recently shared a story on her Instagram and has shared a formal warning against people involved in creating or circulating AI-generated deepfake content featuring herThe actor has demanded that such material should be stopped immediately and has indicated that legal action could be taken against those responsible.

The warning reflects growing frustration among celebrities who have found themselves dealing with digitally altered images and videos appearing online without permission.

In her Instagram story, the actor wrote, “Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediatelyAny further misuse of my identity will result in legal action.”

This is a developing story.