Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure face trouble as 8 CINTAA members resign, allege 'misuse of position'

CINTAA is facing an internal crisis after eight elected Executive Committee members resigned, alleging concerns over the association’s functioning and accusing Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure of misusing their positions.





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CINTAA members resign amid allegations against Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure (PC: Twitter)





There seems to be trouble brewing within the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA)The industry body is facing an internal shake-up after eight elected members of its Executive Committee resigned from their positions, citing a loss of confidence in the current functioning of the associationThe development has brought attention to CINTAA president Poonam Dhillon and senior vice-president Padmini Kolhapure, with the resigning members making several allegations about how the organisation has been functioningCINTAA General Secretary Upasana Singh has also spoken about the matter, confirming the resignations and sharing what the members have raised in their complaints

Eight CINTAA members resign

Eight elected members of CINTAA’s Executive Committee have stepped down with immediate effectThe members are Hemant Pandey, Mukesh Rishi, Sahila Chadha, Hetal Parmar, Puneet Issar, Vindu Dara Singh, Vikas Verma, and Deepak Parashar. In a conversation with ANI, Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) General Secretary Upasana Singh said, “Eleven of our members have resignedEight of them are elected members… They submitted their resignation to me.”

According to their joint resignation letter, the members said they had lost confidence in the present manner of functioning and called for new electionsThey alleged that the association had moved away from collective decision-making, consultation, and constitutional governance.

The letter also alleged that decision-making had increasingly become concentrated around Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure, along with some other members of the Executive Committee.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the resignation of CINTAA members, Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) General Secretary Upasana Singh says, “Eleven of our members have resignedEight of them are elected members… They submitted their resignation to meI was the General… pic.twitter.com/OG5VyKREF2 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026

She further explained, “These members have stated the reasons for their resignationThey have alleged that Padmini and Poonam are misusing their positionsThey don’t listen to anything we say; show-cause notices are issued arbitrarily… Furthermore, people’s roles are changed arbitrarily, actors’ membership cards are cancelled without warning, and we are subjected to various forms of harassment… Regarding the resignation letters they signed – they listed many reasons for leavingPeople only leave when they are deeply distressed.”

Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure face allegations

Eight elected members of the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) Executive Committee have resigned, accusing President Poonam Dhillon and Senior Vice-President Padmini Kolhapure of misusing their positions and running the association unilaterallyThey claimed that Poonam Dhillon allegedly made executive decisions and issued communications to industry and government bodies without consulting the Executive CommitteeDhillon and Kolhapure reportedly visited government offices with private lawyers, falsely presenting them as authorised CINTAA legal representatives.

Upasana Singh reacts to CINTAA crisis

CINTAA General Secretary Upasana Singh has confirmed the resignations and said that a total of 11 members have stepped down, eight of whom were elected Executive Committee members. She said the eight members submitted their resignations along with complaints explaining their concerns.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said the complaints included allegations that Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure were misusing their positions.

The development has now put the functioning and leadership of CINTAA under scrutinyWhile the resigning members have called for fresh elections, the association’s legal position on whether the Executive Committee stands dissolved has also become part of the ongoing discussion.