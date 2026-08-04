Pradeep Rawat, the iconic villain from Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, dies at 74

Pradeep Rawat, who became widely recognised for his intense portrayal of Ghajini in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film, left a lasting impression with his performances across Hindi and regional cinema.





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Aamir Khan’s Ghajini villain Pradeep Rawat dies at 74 (PC: Twitter)





Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, remembered for his powerful screen presence and unforgettable negative roles, has passed away at the age of 74The actor became a familiar face among audiences with his performances in films like Lagaan and Ghajini, where he left a lasting impact with his intense actingHis demise has left the film industry mourning as colleagues and fans remember his contribution to Indian cinemaActor Yashpal Sharma shared an emotional tribute for his longtime co-star, recalling him as the memorable “Gajini Deva” of Lagaan.

Pradeep Rawat’s manager confirms reason behind his death

Pradeep Rawat’s manager Siddharth Tiwari confirmed that the actor had been battling cancerHe revealed that the disease had returned and Rawat passed away after being admitted to a hospital for more than a month“He was suffering from cancer, and it had relapsedHe has died a few hours back,” Siddharth said while confirming the newsThe actor is survived by his wife and son Vikramaditya.



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