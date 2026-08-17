Pulkit Samrat gets diagnosed with malaria, reveals muscle loss in post-illness health update

Pulkit Samrat has shared a glimpse of his recovery journey after battling malaria and reflected on getting back to his fitness routine.





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Pulkit Samrat gives health update after malaria diagnosis (PC: Instagram)





Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has shared a candid update about his health after being diagnosed with malariaThe actor revealed that the illness affected his strength and fitness more than he had expectedWhile he has not shared many details about his recovery the actor’s message makes it clear that the health setback took a physical tollPulkit also struck an optimistic note as he spoke about rebuilding his strength and returning to the fitness level he had worked hard to achieveHis update gives fans a glimpse into his recovery while showing that he is determined to get back on track.

Pulkit Samrat reveals impact of malaria

Pulkit shared the update through his Instagram Story where he posted a picture of himself lying in bedIn the accompanying message he opened up about how malaria had affected his body and admitted that the recovery process had resulted in a noticeable loss of muscle and strength.

The actor wrote, “Malaria took a little more out of me than I expectedLost 2.5 kg of muscle and a fair bit of strengthBut I know this bodyWe’ve built it beforeWe’ll build it again.” The statement reflected both the physical setback caused by the illness and his determination to regain his fitnessPulkit did not disclose further details about his diagnosis or current condition.

His focus is now on rebuilding strength

For Pulkit fitness has been an important part of his physical preparation for film rolesHis latest message suggests that the muscle loss has affected his routine but he remains confident about making a comebackRather than focusing only on the setback the actor chose to look aheadHis reference to rebuilding his body shows that he plans to gradually return to his earlier strength and fitness.

See Pulkit Samrat’s story here

Pulkit Samrat’s recent work

On the work front Pulkit recently appeared in a cameo in Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2The film features Shahid Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in key rolesHis most recent theatrical release as the main lead was Rahu-KetuDirected by Vipul Vig the film also stars Shalini Pandey, Varun Sharma and Chunky Pandey in important rolesPulkit also featured in the Netflix sports drama GloryThe series was created and co-directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma.

The show features Divyenndu, Kashmira Pardeshi, Suvinder Vicky, Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta and Sikandar Kher in pivotal rolesThe show is currently available for streaming on Netflix.