Rakhi Sawant’s advice to Sunita Ahuja amid Govinda’s second marriage plans after she withdraws divorce case: 'Focus on 200 crore...'

Sunita Ahuja has made a new shocking claim about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar, days after withdrawing her divorce petitionRakhi Sawant has now given Sunita some advice.





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Rakhi Sawant’s advice to Sunita Ahuja amid Govinda’s second marriage plans (PC: Instagram)





The ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja has taken another unexpected turnJust days after Sunita withdrew her divorce petition against the actor, she reportedly opened up about Govinda’s alleged relationship with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar during a phone conversation with Rakhi SawantSunita’s latest claim has once again put the couple’s personal life in the spotlight, while Rakhi, who has been vocal about the matter, had a rather direct suggestion for herFrom an alleged second marriage plan to advice involving Govinda’s reported property, there is now another chapter to this much-discussed controversy.

Sunita Ahuja claims Govinda planned to marry Komal Rani Swarnkar

Sunita Ahuja reportedly made the claim during a phone call with Rakhi Sawant while the latter was interacting with paparazzi. While interacting with the paparazzi in Mumbai, Rakhi decided to call Sunita and put the conversation on speakerphoneDuring the call, Sunita candidly spoke about her decision to withdraw the divorce case and explained what led her to take that stepOn call Sunita said, “Maine kal divorce case wapas le liya kyunki wo shaadi karne ke plan me the wo log I withdrew the divorce case yesterday because they were planning to get married),” claiming that Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar were planning to get married. The conversation comes shortly after Sunita withdrew her divorce petition against Govinda on August 19, 2026.

Sunita’s latest statement has added another layer to the speculation surrounding Govinda and KomalHowever, it is important to note that the alleged marriage plans have not been confirmed by Govinda or KomalThe claims remain part of the ongoing public controversy surrounding the actor’s personal life.

Sunita had previously spoken publicly about Govinda’s alleged closeness to Komal after the two were spotted together.

Rakhi advice to Sunita: “Aap 200 crore par dhyaan do. Sab chhodo”

While Sunita spoke about the alleged marriage plans, Rakhi Sawant had a different priority for herRakhi reportedly advised Sunita to focus on 200 crore property rather than getting caught up in the controversy.

Rakhi told Sunita, “Aap ₹200 crore par dhyaan doSab chhodoDoosri-teesri koi aa gayi na, sab hadap legi. Aap pehle apne naam sab kuch kar lo please, meherbaani. (Focus on the ₹200 croreForget everything elseIf some other woman comes along, she’ll snatch it all up. Please do yourself a favor and get everything transferred to your name first)”, while encouraging her to look after her financial interestsShe also praised Sunita for withdrawing the divorce case.